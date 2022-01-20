Guy Spier’s (pro-Warren Buffett) Curious View On Bitcoin By Investing.com

By Laura Sanchez

Investing.com – Warren Buffett is known to be against investing in cryptocurrencies, and his business partner, Charlie Munger, shares this view. Both qualified as “rat poison” back in 2013.

Guy Spier, a value investor and one of Buffett’s biggest supporters, claims that Munger was probably trying to protect traditional investors and might not be as anti-crypto as it seems.

“A lot of people are approaching the world of crypto in a not very smart way,” Spier said. “(Munger) is probably absolutely right that they are much more likely to lose a lot,” he says. Business Insider.

Spier compares the crypto space to a busy poker room, and the savviest crypto investors to poker players who maximize their odds of success by joining the right table.

“There may only be 1% of those tables that are worth playing at, but there’s a good chance people I know will find that spot,” he said, adding that Munger probably doesn’t tell elite investors to avoid Bitcoin at all costs.

Spier, director of the Aquamarine Fund, underlines the difficulty of identifying the best investments today, as they are ‘unpopular’ almost by definition. “If all you’re doing is looking at the leaders of the , you’ve already missed the boat,” Spiel concludes.

