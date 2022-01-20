HE DID GIVE HIM POINTS: Lewandowski’s reaction after learning that Messi did NOT vote for him in The Best FIFA Player Award

Leo Messi surprised the world with his votes in The Best FIFA Player Award. As the captain of the Argentine National Team, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner participated in the selection of the winner. And to the surprise of many, he distributed the points between Neymar Júnior (5 units), Kylian Mbappé (3 units) and Karim Benzema (1 unit).

Although at the gala French Football spoke about how much Robert Lewandowski deserved to be awarded, the 10th of La Albiceleste, this time, he did not include him in his TOP 3. The Rosario’s decision generated so much noise that Lewy has already been questioned on the subject.

The Polish striker did not want to enter into controversy. He just said that it’s time to ask him. The only thing he knows is what happened in the Ballon d’Or and that he did vote for him in The Best Award. Bayern Munich’s offensive benchmark opted for Jorginho (5 points), Lionel Messi (3 points) and Cristiano Ronaldo (1 point).

LEWANDOWSKI’S REACTION TO MESSI’S VOTES

“As for Messi’s vote, you’ll have to ask him. For the Ballon d’Or I think he voted for me in second place, but now he has decided to vote differently. I can’t say much more about this. I can say that I voted for him in second position (in The Best) “, declared the best 9 on the planet, at a press conference.

By the way, Lewandowski was confused with the Ballon d’Or votes. Remember that the players have no involvement there. In this individual trophy only specialized journalists vote.

PROUD TO BE CHOSEN THE BEST

Perhaps not everyone chose him, but he is proud to have been the winner in a dynamic in which footballers, coaches and journalists participated. Recognition from your colleagues genuinely flatters you.

“I am proud that players, coaches and journalists voted for me, it is something that makes me feel proud. It means that they value what I do, what I have done and what I have achieved. That football professionals have valued my way of playing, my goals and my performances, instead of focusing only on statistics, that means a lot to me.

Undefeated data. Cristiano Ronaldo and Robert Lewandowski are the footballers who have won The Best FIFA Player Award the most times (2).

Did you know…? Lionel Messi is the player who has repeated the most in the TOP 3 of The Best FIFA Player Award. It has been a finalist in 5 of 6 editions. Interestingly, he has only won it 1 time.