“He used drugs and hit us”: Julio César Chávez Jr. lashes out at his father

In recent days, the Chavez family has given much to talk about. Previously Julio César Chávez Jr. was scolded by Erik “Terrible” Morales for trying to imitate his father’s boxing style and for the controversies in which he has been involved.

But now, the son of the legend attacked his father, Julio César Chávez, where he accuses him of his drug use problems and the family violence he suffered in the past, but now they have already forgiven those acts he had.

“Athlete and whatever you want, but how did he behave with us, with my family when he was young? Bad. He used more than me, he hit us, he hit my mom. We already forgive him, but now he says that I am worse than him, “he said through social networks.

Chávez Junior assures that he has tried to lead ‘the party in peace’ with his father, “I have tried to make peace with my father, I pay attention to him and everything. I’ve tried, but he listens to a lot of people who don’t like him, although they respect him because they love him a lot or because he’s a great athlete,” he said.