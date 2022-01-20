“He was the one who earned the most”

Carlos Peña was dismissed from Antigua due to a sports and budget adjustment, said Martín Machón, sports president of the club, and not because of a disciplinary issue.

Martín Machón, sports president of the old guatemalaassured that ‘Gullit’ Peña did not leave the club for indiscipline, but because of an economic issue, since he recognized that the Mexican striker was the one who earned the most on the squad.

“The ‘Gullit’ He didn’t have any off-field problems or getting along badly with a teammate, not at all. During the time he lasted here, his behavior was that of a professional player, in the full extension of the word,” the manager said.

assured that Carlos Pena “He is an extraordinary player; he was the first to arrive at training, he was a good teammate, an excellent person, both on and off the pitch, always very dedicated.”

Also, he said that Pain “He still has soccer to give for several years, quietly.”

THE BEST PAID IN ANTIGUA



questioned why the ‘Gullit’ Pena He left the team, despite recognizing the quality he has as a footballer, he maintained that “a decision was made based on a sports and budget issue. It wasn’t because of indiscipline.”.

About the salary Carlos Pena, it transpired at the time that it was just over 200 thousand pesos a month, but Machón did not want to mention figures, although he acknowledged that the ‘Gullit’ He was the player who won the most Ancient.

“I am not authorized to speak about amounts, but I can tell you that, in our team, Carlos was the player who earned the most. But in soccer Guatemala, no; there are other players who could also tell you, as far as we know, that they earned more than Charles arranged here with the club”.

DISCARD BACK TO THE EMERALDS

On the other hand, given the rumors about his future, he himself ‘Gullit’ Peña denied to ESPN Digital any speculation that he could sign with León and end his football career at ‘La Fiera’.

“No, that’s a lie,” the player assured with a brief response.