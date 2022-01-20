Health reports 30 new deaths from COVID-19 among people aged 38 to 102

The Health Department reported this Thursday 30 new deaths from COVID-19 among people ages 38 to 102, according to the agency’s preliminary report.

This number raised to 274 the number of deaths that have been recorded on the island so far in January. as a result of the recent wave of infections caused by the omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus. The island is currently averaging 13 deaths per day.

The agency detailed through a tweet that 11 of the deceased were not vaccinated, 16 were only vaccinated with two doses, and three had received their booster dose.

However, the agency stated that Victims of the virus suffered from chronic diseases such as diabetes, hypertension, cancer, cardiovascular disease, and kidney disease.

On the other hand, the agency reported that total hospitalizations for the virus stood at 860, figure broken down into 798 who are adult patients and 62 pediatric.

Yesterday, biostatistician Rafael Irizarry pointed out that the drop in hospitalizations coincides with a decrease in infections among older adults, which, he said, has been seen for about a week.

While the preliminary positivity rate stood at 29.35%, which means that 29 out of 100 tests for the SARS-CoV-2 virus are positive. A 29% positivity rate had not been registered since last December 29, according to the Health BioPortal. The statistic continues to decline since last week.

The demographics of deaths, breakdown of hospitalizations, positivity rate and average positive cases will be expanded at noon, when Health publishes its full report on the incidence of the virus.