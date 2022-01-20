His teammates consider him old and Cruz Azul would already have his substitute

Admin 1 hour ago Sports Leave a comment 29 Views

Julio César Domínguez could be living his last years with Cruz Azul.
Julio César Domínguez could be living his last years with Cruz Azul.

The directive of Blue Cross He works to close his squad for this tournament as soon as possible, and for this they would already have seen a signing from European soccer, specifically from Spain, with which one of the figures on the squad could leave.

In past days, Paul Aguilar stated that both he and Julio Cesar Dominguez are already “old”, and precisely the “tasting” could have a substitute, because according to media such as Récord, the Machine could achieve the signing of the Peruvian center-back louis abram.

louis abram He currently plays with Granada from Spain, however, the 25-year-old player has only been able to play 8 of the 20 games that his team has played this season in La Liga, so he would not look badly on leaving for Liga MX.

More news from Cruz Azul:

Cruz Azul’s worst player, Juan Reynoso realized it and would not play anymore

How much would Cruz Azul pay for Luis Abram?

According to Transfermarkt, the cost of the pass louis abram is around 7.9 million dollars, but the Blue Cross would look for the Peruvian defender to join their ranks through a loan, and thus have a possible substitute for the “Cata” Dominguez, who has played for the last 15 years in the Central Machine.

Source link

About Admin

Check Also

The improvised line-up with which Real Spain began Clausura 2022 against Victoria in La Ceiba

2022-01-19 Royal Spain started his way in search of the 13th Honduran soccer title against …

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

© Copyright The Goa Sportlight 2022, All Rights Reserved