His teammates consider him old and Cruz Azul would already have his substitute

Julio César Domínguez could be living his last years with Cruz Azul.

January 19, 2022 4:10 p.m.

The directive of Blue Cross He works to close his squad for this tournament as soon as possible, and for this they would already have seen a signing from European soccer, specifically from Spain, with which one of the figures on the squad could leave.

In past days, Paul Aguilar stated that both he and Julio Cesar Dominguez are already “old”, and precisely the “tasting” could have a substitute, because according to media such as Récord, the Machine could achieve the signing of the Peruvian center-back louis abram.

louis abram He currently plays with Granada from Spain, however, the 25-year-old player has only been able to play 8 of the 20 games that his team has played this season in La Liga, so he would not look badly on leaving for Liga MX.

More news from Cruz Azul:

Cruz Azul’s worst player, Juan Reynoso realized it and would not play anymore

How much would Cruz Azul pay for Luis Abram?

According to Transfermarkt, the cost of the pass louis abram is around 7.9 million dollars, but the Blue Cross would look for the Peruvian defender to join their ranks through a loan, and thus have a possible substitute for the “Cata” Dominguez, who has played for the last 15 years in the Central Machine.