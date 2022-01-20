Honduran Bryan Acosta changes teams and is a new player for the MLS Colorado Rapids

2022-01-18
The ceibeño soccer player Bryan Acosta, 28, becomes a new player MLS Colorado Rapids in a contract that he will sign for the next two seasons.
TEN has known exclusively that the ‘Tambito‘ will sign on Wednesday and will be officially announced by this team thanks to the negotiations carried out by his agent, the Spanish Paul Hernandez.
TEN has also known that Acosta, who in recent years was in the FC Dallas, has rejected offers from Spanish soccer and also from Turkey and made the decision to stay in the United States.
The Rapids, led by the coach American Robin Fraser had selected in the draft Acosta in December and had to launch an offer to the footballer so that he would sign in the following days of the selection, however there was no entry agreement and it is until now that they have managed to reach good terms.
Acosta He comes from two irregular tournaments in the United States where he did not have the prominence that Dallas expected of him. He played 64 games and scored three goals, all scored in his first year.
For Acosta this will be his fourth club as a professional after his debut in 2013 with Real Spain, then in 2017 he made his leap to European football being hired by Tenerife from Spain and a year and a half later, at the beginning of 2019, FC Dallas bought his record from the Spanish team.
Bryan becomes Colorado Rapids’ fifth signing after announcing footballers Drew Moor, Steven Beitashour, Max Alves and defender Aboubacar Keita.
Honduras will have little presence of catrachos this season, they barely remain Andy Najar at D.C. United Romell Quito in Montréal, Joseph Rosales at Minnesota United and Roger Espinoza at Sporting Kansas.
They will no longer be in 2022 Boniek García and Maynor Figueroa who were in the Houston Dynamo, but were released. The midfielder will play in Olimpia and the defender is waiting for an opportunity.