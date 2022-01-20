Honduran Bryan Acosta changes teams and is a new player for the MLS Colorado Rapids

2022-01-18

The ceibeño soccer player Bryan Acosta, 28, becomes a new player MLS Colorado Rapids in a contract that he will sign for the next two seasons.

TEN has known exclusively that the ‘Tambito‘ will sign on Wednesday and will be officially announced by this team thanks to the negotiations carried out by his agent, the Spanish Paul Hernandez.

TEN has also known that Acosta, who in recent years was in the FC Dallas, has rejected offers from Spanish soccer and also from Turkey and made the decision to stay in the United States.

The Rapids, led by the coach American Robin Fraser had selected in the draft Acosta in December and had to launch an offer to the footballer so that he would sign in the following days of the selection, however there was no entry agreement and it is until now that they have managed to reach good terms.

Acosta He comes from two irregular tournaments in the United States where he did not have the prominence that Dallas expected of him. He played 64 games and scored three goals, all scored in his first year.