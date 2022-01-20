Honduras Progreso starts Clausura 2022 with victory after defeating Motagua in the last minutes!

2022-01-19
At the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament, the Honduran Progress surprised by cutting his negative streak of ten consecutive losses against Motagua (2-1), who was inferior to the progreseños and paid dearly for it, reaping their official defeat letter in a row, counting the games corresponding to the previous season.
Just after 3 minutes the deep blue opened the scoring with a score of Robert Moreira after a rebound that left the free throw charged by Diego Auzqui.
Motagua ceased to be the protagonist from the quarter of an hour that was where Christian Sacaza Y Geovanny Martinez they took center stage from the right wing; the game leaned towards the local team, but without creating direct shots on goal Rougier.
It was at the beginning of the complement where the Honduras got the tie after a great maneuver inside the area of the debutant Panamanian Leslie Heraldez. The visit moved fast from the bench; Franco Olego, the new signing of Diego Vazquez, entered due to the incorporation of Angel Tejada, whose contributions were little or nothing.
Honduras continued to press and stalk the arc of the Motagua, the key to 79 selvin guevara pushed the team to move on.
the archer Rougier was key saving a header from the penalty spot Richard Market at 8′, but it was at 92, in a break from the left wing, the “Pibe” hooked towards the center and took a shot that meant the final 2-1 for the local.
With this victory, the rice team added 18 points in the general table and is 12 units away from the descent where the Platense with one less game to play on Thursday against marathon.
lineups
Honduras Progress: Angel Barrios; Oidel Pérez, José Quiroz, Victor Arauz, Cristian Sacaza, Edwin Maldonado, Geovany Martínez, Julián Martínez, Leslie Heraldez, Andrés Salazar and Óscar González.
Motagua: Jonathan Rougier; Omar Elvir, Albert Galindo, Breyner Maradiaga, Marcelo Santos, Jason Sánchez, Juan Delgado, Iván López, Diego Auzqui, Roberto Moreira and Ángel Tejeda.
Yellow Motagua
Diego Vazquez, Diego Auzqui and Omar Elvir
Yellow Honduras Progress
Edwin Maldonado