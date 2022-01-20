Honduras Progreso starts Clausura 2022 with victory after defeating Motagua in the last minutes!

2022-01-19

At the start of the Clausura 2022 tournament, the Honduran Progress surprised by cutting his negative streak of ten consecutive losses against Motagua (2-1), who was inferior to the progreseños and paid dearly for it, reaping their official defeat letter in a row, counting the games corresponding to the previous season.

This is how the table of positions of the National League of Honduras goes

Just after 3 minutes the deep blue opened the scoring with a score of Robert Moreira after a rebound that left the free throw charged by Diego Auzqui.

Motagua ceased to be the protagonist from the quarter of an hour that was where Christian Sacaza Y Geovanny Martinez they took center stage from the right wing; the game leaned towards the local team, but without creating direct shots on goal Rougier.