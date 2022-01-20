Hospital Clínica Bíblica reaffirms its social promise to provide well-being and quality of life to the people who need it most

Through its Social Action Program, the Hospital provides care in the facilities that are adjacent to its main building.

Beneficiaries receive services of general medicine, psychology, counseling in social work and spiritual accompaniment, among others.

Each year, Hospital Clínica Bíblica allocates a significant percentage of its profits to continue the program.

The mission that gave rise to the Hospital Clínica Bíblica 92 years ago, remains intact to this day, by facilitating access to health for those who need it most; with a service that is distinguished by its acts of solidarity and love for others, promoting well-being and a better quality of life for the people who are benefited by its Social Action Program.

This 2022, the Hospital Clínica Bíblica will continue to strengthen the development of social projects focused on providing access and equity to health, in favor of people who live in conditions of socioeconomic, cultural or geographic vulnerability.

“During the year, we will continue working day by day with the aim of being an instrument that allows the transformation of lives through the actions carried out from the Social Action Program, focused on the premises of healing, educating and evangelizing with acts of love”, highlighted Laura Brenes, Director of the Social Action Program.

Close gaps comprehensively. The services and initiatives provided by the Hospital’s Social Action Program are carried out under a co-responsibility model. This means that the patient is a key actor in generating a change in their physical, emotional and spiritual well-being, based on the medical care and education they receive, as well as the different emotional and spiritual tools provided by professionals. of health, throughout the process of accompaniment.

The objective of developing the services in this way is that the beneficiaries can change their way of thinking and acting from a positive approach, with a desire to improve, and with this, experience a true transformation for their lives and those of their families.

During 2021, this process was experienced by more than 10,000 people who benefited from a medical consultation or treatment at the facilities of the Social Action Program, according to data from the Program. For this reason, Hospital Clínica Bíblica reaffirms its social promise once again, to strengthen its social programs.

Positive impact in Costa Rica. Between 2017 and 2021, the Social Action Program of Hospital Clínica Bíblica facilitated 22,430 medical consultations, benefiting more than 9,500 people, mostly women, heads of household, caregivers of their children or dependent adults, generally without insurance , with little schooling, without employment (or informal jobs), and with few support networks.

From this social axis of general medical care, other procedures were also facilitated, such as laboratory tests, x-rays, surgeries, cervical screening, visual acuity, COVID tests, and medications. This has meant a great contribution and mobilization of social resources for the benefit of patients’ health.

In terms of emotional care, 7,076 psychological consultations have been provided, benefiting more than 1,800 patients.

Likewise, in the area of ​​spiritual accompaniment, 3,474 consultations have been provided with the objective of offering a space for the beneficiaries to be listened to and advised in a responsible and biblically based manner, providing them with tools to face each particular situation they face during the stay in the hospital and in the family dynamics that is experienced.

Multiplier effect (social chain). Each year, the Hospital Clínica Bíblica, as a priority, allocates a significant percentage of its profits to continue its Social Action Program, with the conviction of benefiting many families in Costa Rica. This social seed represents gratitude to God, who allows us to make a difference in this country, and to all the people who make use of the Hospital’s services; since with their visit they contribute to impact lives.

We are certain that joining efforts with other people or organizations will allow us to scale alternative solutions that we can provide to those who need it most.

Would you like to be part of this multiplier effect focused on a common goal for the well-being of people?