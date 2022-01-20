How to buy NFTS with credit cards

File photo. | Credit: REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

The world of NTFs (Non-Fungible Tokens) is a growing market but they are still very closed and difficult to understand for most people, starting with their purchase process, because to get a digital asset users have to create a crypto wallet, buy cryptocurrency, and then use it for the purchase.

In short, An NFT is a digital asset that records unique information. All movies, images and files, although they can be shared unlimitedly and in appearance may be identical, the code behind them is not, since only the original material will have the code that catalogs it as the first and the “only” in sense, since it is precisely this certification of authenticity that NFTs use to be marketed.

With the digital industry booming, there are many platforms where these items can be acquired and purchased, although limited to a complex process and designed for those who know the subject; however Coinbase, one of the largest cryptocurrency wallets in the world, announced the creation of an NFT market that is focused on a platform to make digital assets “easier, to buy, display and discover.

With the aim of making NFTs a more accessible market, Coinbase announced a partnership with Mastercard to make the purchase process more honest and people can buy directly with their credit card.

Nowadays, Interested individuals can access the ‘Coinbase NFT’ website to gain early access to the market.

Far from being an unprofitable trending topic, the Non-Fungible Tokens market represented a success, as according to a report by the firm Chainalysis, people spent almost 27 billion dollars on digital products.

It is not yet clear how much the decision of Coinbase and Mastercard will affect the NFT market, since NFTs are supposed to be supported directly in the Ethereum cryptocurrency and therefore are traded with digital currencies, so it is not known until what This point would affect buying with more “conventional” denominations through credit cards.

Similarly, the NFT industry continues to permeate other fields such as the world of video games, where some video games that base their business model on marketing these digital products within their games or “worlds” gain strength.

The first SMS was auctioned as NFT after 30 years

File photo. | Credit: Vodafone

The world’s first SMS contained just 14 words and was received by a Vodafone employee on December 3, 1992. ‘Merry Christmas’ was what was contained in the message that was auctioned by the French auction house Aguttes as digital asset or NFT.

The SMS was sold for just over $120,000 to a Canadian interested party. Vodafone, a telecommunications company that sold the product, expressed its intention to donate the sum to the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR).

The original message was sent by programmer Neil Papworth, who said that although NFTs are not his thing, he was not opposed to people buying what many consider to be a piece of technological history.

