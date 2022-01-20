How to configure a VPN on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO mobile

As the years go by, it is becoming more and more common for different users to use VPN services either to be able to watch additional content on platforms such as Netflix or even to implement an extra layer of security on all our connections that can save us from certain cybersecurity attacks.
Therefore, in this post we are going to teach you how to how you can easily set up a VPN connection on your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO devicein addition to recommending some of the best services to have the best possible experience in this matter.
How to activate and configure a VPN on a Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone
Something that we must take into account when configuring our VPN is that the data that we must enter in said configuration will be provided by the VPN service that we use, which we recommend that, if possible, be a paid service, since the free variants that exist have quite limited access and do not work well at all.
That said, in order to configure our VPN service on our Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone, We just have to follow these steps:
-
Access the settings of your Xiaomi, Redmi or POCO phone and enter the “Connection and sharing” section
-
Once inside, in the “VPN” section we can add a VPN from the option located on the bottom edge called “Add VPN”
When configuring this VPN network We will have to fill in the following information:
-
Name
-
VPN type
-
Server address
-
Username
-
Password
In this case, the name of the network can be the one we consider. However, the address, VPN type, username and password, we will have to configure it previously based on the account that we have created in the VPN service that we have chosen, an essential element for this tool to work without problem.
These are the best VPN services, whether paid or completely free
Next, we are going to leave you with a complete list of VPN applications that you can install and use on your Android phone, some of them free but with certain limitations when connecting to networksand others with a subscription that will allow you to maximize the use of this type of service.
Free VPNs:
-
Hotspot Shield: 15 GB of traffic per month and military-grade encryption, although unfortunately only with access to a single server
-
UltraVPN: 6 months of free access for new accounts and up to 120 locations available
-
ProtonVPN: No traffic limit and three locations to choose from
-
Opera: various locations to choose from United States, Netherlands, Canada, Singapore and Germany
-
Surf VPN: It is 100% free, though has some advertising
Paid VPN:
-
Hotspot Shield: It has a payment method that unlocks all locations and eliminates 15 GB of traffic per month
-
UltraVPN: as with Hotspot Shield, it has a payment method that unlocks all usage limitations
-
ExpressVPN: It has a 7-day trial and has more than 3,000 VPN servers in 160 locations and in 94 countries, which makes it one of the most complete on the market
-
Cyberghost: more than 6,000 active servers spread throughout the world and has one of the best interfaces at the mobile application level
-
NordVPN – features servers in 58 different countries, the ability to create a custom DNS server, and toggle between TCP and UDP protocols