How to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy?

Mavacamten is currently a drug in Phase 3 study that allows greater relaxation and less muscle contraction.

Dr. Edmundo Jordán, cardiologist and president of the Puerto Rican Society of Cardiology.

The cardiomyopathy Hypertrophy is a disease in which the heart muscle has abnormal thickening (hypertrophy), which can interfere with blood flow and volume.

The cardiomyopathy hypertrophic does not cause major symptoms, but due to its association with sudden death, experts emphasize the need for more doctors to know the causes of the disease, and to be able to make a timely referral to a cardiology specialist.

This was established by Dr. Edmundo Jordan, during the Puerto Rico Congress of Cardiology that was recently held and that had more than 300 registered doctors and specialists.

The goals of treatment for cardiomyopathy consists of treating the signs and symptoms, preventing your condition from getting worse, and reducing the risk of complications. The type of treatment the patient receives will depend on the type of cardiomyopathy have.

Most people with this condition have no symptoms and experience no major problems, including in some cases, shortness of breath, chest pain, or arrhythmia.

However, in some people with a cardiomyopathy hypertrophic, thickening of the heart muscle can cause shortness of breath, chest pain, or problems with the heart’s electrical system.

“This is a rare entity. In our practice we manage between 5 to 6 patients in our offices. It could be a hereditary condition, and the prevalence (range) of it is between one person in 200, or between one in 500 people. It is associated with sudden death and it is of the utmost importance that doctors can recognize it,” the specialist emphasized.

Among the available treatments are calcium blockers and beta-blockers, with the mission of lowering the heart rate, its frequency – between 40 to 50 beats per minute – to allow the heart cavity to have more time to “fill” with blood volume and provide a stronger contraction.

In fact, there is currently a drug in Phase 3 study that has had promising results because it treats the condition from the infrastructure of what causes hypertrophic cardiomyopathy.

Is named mavacamten, which affects the normal growth of the heart muscle, and provides a normal physiology of the patient’s heart, allowing greater relaxation and less contraction of the muscle.

This drug would appear as the first drug in a new class of inhibitors of cardiac myosin.

“We don’t cure the entity, but we can also perform surgeries with instrumentation to reduce the size of the heart muscle. When the muscle exceeds three millimeters thick, the patient is referred for myomectomy. We also have the alcohol septum ablation technique, where by means of catheterization, septal arteries are channeled, alcohol is injected and this causes a scar and the muscle will not contract as strongly as before, but mainly we treat the symptoms and avoid sudden death,” he formulated.

“This entity can develop a cardiomyopathy, because the heart muscle grows into the cavity, specifically in the septum, and does not allow an adequate flow of blood volume movement and the patient will have symptoms such as shortness of breath, chest pain , especially when the patient is exercising. That is why athletes are screened with an electrocardiogram, where it is evaluated if they have a hypertrophic cavity, because it is associated with the overgrowth of the left ventricular chamber (LVOT). Here comes the see a cardiologist,” he said, referring to the medical term hypercontractility of the heart muscle.

He added that precisely cardiologists suspect this condition when they hear cases of healthy patients who, practicing sports, suddenly collapse.

“Precisely when we know that an athlete collapses, the first thing we think about is cardiomyopathy hypertrophic, as it is an event that occurs suddenly in patients who we understand to be healthy. If the patient has a defibrillator nearby, we can bring him back,” he reiterated.

“The follow-up should be a close one, and a risk classification stratification. As there is an overgrowth of the septum, the larger the cavity, the greater the risk of sudden death. Many of these patients we do not allow exercises of high intensity and the athlete is eliminated from high-performance sports activity, “he explained.

He stressed that the patient who is diagnosed in time with this condition, with proper treatment, can live a normal life, as long as the heart muscle is therapeutically prevented from growing in size.