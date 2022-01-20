How were the 2022 NFL Playoffs? Where to WATCH games

Midtime Editorial

What a weekend! The NFL has practically defined its Divisional Round matches, with the three most popular teams in Mexico eliminated in the Wild Card Round, two of them for scandalous beatings such as the New England Patriots and the Pittsburgh Steelers in the dismissal of Ben Roethlisberger, in addition to the Dallas Cowboys against another of the darlings in our country such as the San Francisco 49ers.

How was the NFL 2022 Divisional Round?

American Conference

Cincinnati Bengals vs Tennessee Titans

Date : Saturday January 22

: Saturday January 22 Schedule : At 3:30 p.m.

: At 3:30 p.m. Campus: Tennessee Nissan Stadium

The best ranked in the American Conference will enter action with the very likely return of Derrick Henry, one of the best running backs in the NFL who was injured in early November during the season. The Titans will host the Bengals, who posted their first postseason victory in more than three decades and possess one of the most explosive attacks with Joe Burrow as a quarterback, having young and talented people like Tee Higgins, Ja’Marr Chase and Joe Mixon.

Buffalo Bills vs Kansas City Chiefs

Date : Sunday, January 23

: Sunday, January 23 Schedule : At 2:00 p.m.

: At 2:00 p.m. CampusKansas: Arrowhead Stadium

The one who could very well be the Super Bowl early if the conference format did not exist. They are probably the two teams in the best shape today, with two quarterbacks who dominate the league thanks to their phenomenal athleticism. Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen They’ll put on a show, waiting to see if these Bills can finally get their act together against Kansas, who beat them in the AL Final last season.

National Conference

San Francisco 49ers vs. Green Bay Packers

Date : Saturday January 22

: Saturday January 22 Schedule : At 7:15 p.m.

: At 7:15 p.m. Campus: Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field

The First place in the National begins his path of revenge to finally reach the Super Bowl after two consecutive seasons of 13 wins and be eliminated in the Conference Final. For Aaron Rodgers may be his last chance with Green Bay to be in the big game and in front they will have the Niners, who come from beat the Cowboys at home and that with their defense they are capable of scaring anyone, even if Davante Adams is in front.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Date : Sunday, January 23

: Sunday, January 23 Schedule : At 5:30 p.m.

: At 5:30 p.m. Campus: Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

Tom Brady trashed the Philadelphia Eagles and continues to rack up marks in his legendary career, but for someone of his size only the rings count and the road to eighth will continue at home. But in front you will have Los Angeles Rams, painting that he dispatched to Arizona and that he has won his two most recent clashes.

Where to watch the NFL Playoffs?

We share with you how they will be broadcast on television.

All matches will be available through Channel 5 of Televisa.

Additionally, Fox Sports and ESPN will also air two games each over the weekend.

What’s more, Halftime will have its option of live online with the games in minute-by-minute format.