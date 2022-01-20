Hugo Pérez defined the list for the camp and the game against the United States

Coach Hugo Pérez defined the roster of 23 players for the camp in Indianapolis and the match against the United States. The return of Nelson Bonilla is the novelty in the call for the matches of the first FIFA date of 2022.

El Salvador will resume the tie on January 27 with the game against the United States in the city of Columbus, then will travel to San Pedro Sula to face Honduras on the 30th and will close the triple date on February 2 with the game against Canada in the Cuscatlan.

From the group of summoned, Enrico Dueñas, a Vitesse player, will join until January 23 as established by the FIFA regulations.

At the last minute, Joshua Pérez, who is in Italy processing his nationality, was ruled out of the list, so he cannot leave the European nation and is confirmed low in the blue and white.

Christian Martínez could not travel to Indianapolis this Wednesday due to the positive for Covid-19 that he gave in one of the tests, however, the AD San ​​Carlos Tico midfielder will later join the team.