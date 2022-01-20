“I love you little daughter”: Ana Bárbara writes an emotional birthday greeting to Mariana Levy’s daughter

Ana Barbara took charge of the minor children of the late Mariana Levy, when she married the widower of the actress Jose Maria “El Pirru”, and despite their separation a few years later, the Mexican regional singer has always shown affection for Paula and José María, as well as for María.

As you know, Paula Levy recently turned 20, and Ana Barbara did not go unnoticed the young woman’s birthday, because she dedicated an emotional publication to her, a video made up of various photographs in which the celebrated appears.

The video in question was accompanied by a tender message, in which the singer showed all the love she has for Mariana Levy’s daughter, it began as follows: “My beloved @paulalevyy! Flaka, I know you know that by back in 2005 as this song says, “YOU GOT IN” as not wanting, in my soul and FOREVER”.

Ana Bárbara loves Paula Levy like a true daughter

The message continues as follows: “And you also know that from that so my wishes for you, (with everything and the difficult times) are that the paths of both destiny and those you choose, are full of light that illuminates your life. ???? I LOVE YOU DAUGHTER”. Which accompanied with the hashtag: #FelizCumpleaños

One more time, Ana Barbara showed the love he has for the children of Mariana Levy, whom he raised as his own when they came into his life.