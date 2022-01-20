In Peru, the courts are used ‘like whips’ to silence journalists

Acosta will not go to prison — many short sentences are suspended in the country — and the parties are appealing the ruling.

But the legal action fell like an anvil on Peru’s media, with many saying it will have a chilling effect on journalism.

Acosta, who will almost certainly face a lengthy appeal process, said that he considers that the lawsuit has “in addition to the desire to harass a particular journalist, it also wants to send a message to national journalism.”

That message, he said, was clear: “Look what can happen to you if you mess with me.”

Media experts said the case of Silver as court It is particularly worrying because, in his analysis, Judge Jesús Vega significantly raised the bar for journalists by suggesting that it is not enough to interview and quote several people with knowledge of a matter when making a complaint.

According to analysts, the language that the judge used in the sentence suggests that, in order to be published, the information must have been examined by some authority, as is the case with congressional investigations.

But a journalist should not be convicted of defamation if the evidence in the case shows that he or she has done due diligence in trying to verify the facts, said Miguel Jugo, a lawyer for the National Association of Journalists of Peru.