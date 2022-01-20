In Peru, the courts are used ‘like whips’ to silence journalists

Police raided a reporter’s home after he investigated an elite Catholic organization. A court has ordered the assets of two reporters to be frozen following a defamation lawsuit filed by a powerful figure. A sports journalist said that the president of a football club was inept and was sentenced to a year in prison.
And then, last week, a judge sentenced a Peruvian journalist to two years in prison and imposed a $100,000 payment after a wealthy and powerful politician sued for defamation.
Media experts said the ruling constituted the most direct threat to freedom of expression in years and was part of a worrying trend in the region — and one that is particularly strong in Peru — where powerful figures are using the country’s courts. to intimidate and punish journalists who investigate them.
“It is completely outside the fundamental principles of freedom of expression,” Ricardo Uceda, head of Peru’s Press and Society Institute, said of the decision.
The politician in this case, César Acuña, is the protagonist of a new book by journalist Christopher Acosta, Silver as court, an expression that means “money in abundance”.
In the book, Acosta cites multiple sources accusing Acuña, a billionaire who ran for president and now heads a political party, of buying votes, embezzling public funds and plagiarism. In his decision, the judge in the case, Raúl Jesús Vega, said that thirty sentences in the book were defamatory.
Instead of evaluating the veracity of the sentences, Judge Vega criticized the journalist for, in his opinion, not supporting them sufficiently.
The judge also found Jerónimo Pimentel, director of the book’s publishing house, guilty. And the magistrate held Pimentel and the publisher, Penguin Random House Peru, responsible for the fine of $100,000, which must be paid to Acuña.
Acosta will not go to prison — many short sentences are suspended in the country — and the parties are appealing the ruling.
But the legal action fell like an anvil on Peru’s media, with many saying it will have a chilling effect on journalism.
Acosta, who will almost certainly face a lengthy appeal process, said that he considers that the lawsuit has “in addition to the desire to harass a particular journalist, it also wants to send a message to national journalism.”
That message, he said, was clear: “Look what can happen to you if you mess with me.”
Media experts said the case of Silver as court It is particularly worrying because, in his analysis, Judge Jesús Vega significantly raised the bar for journalists by suggesting that it is not enough to interview and quote several people with knowledge of a matter when making a complaint.
According to analysts, the language that the judge used in the sentence suggests that, in order to be published, the information must have been examined by some authority, as is the case with congressional investigations.
But a journalist should not be convicted of defamation if the evidence in the case shows that he or she has done due diligence in trying to verify the facts, said Miguel Jugo, a lawyer for the National Association of Journalists of Peru.
Unlike what happens in the United States and Mexico, where defamation is a civil matter, in Peru it is typified as a criminal matter, and is defined as the act of publicly attributing to a person “a fact, a quality or a conduct that may harm his honor or reputation.
In Silver as courtJugo said, the judge asserts that Acosta did not carry out due diligence, something that Acosta and his many allies dispute.
Acosta leads the investigative unit of Latina Noticias, a major television channel in Lima. All of the allegations in his book, he told the Committee to Protect Journalists, are direct quotes from newspaper interviews or articles, prosecution investigations, or legislative affidavits or testimony.
Other countries in the region have similar laws, explained Natalie Southwick of the Committee to Protect Journalists. However, Southwick said that Peru has “the most consistent convictions in criminal defamation cases.”
According to the National Association of Journalists of Peru, the instances in which the judicial system has been used against journalists increased from 18 to 29 per year between 2018 and 2020.
These libel suits come after years of economic growth that has filled the public coffers and created new opportunities for self-dealing in the ruling class.
In recent years, corruption scandals involving former presidents, judges and congressmen have unleashed a pitched battle with clashes between Congress and the Executive and massive protests that have caused the country to have had four presidents in the last year.
Much of the crimes have been uncovered by journalists.
But powerful figures have responded, often through the court system, and in many cases successfully.
“They use the judiciary and the prosecution as whips to silence journalists,” said Paola Ugaz, an investigative reporter who has faced several lawsuits and a criminal investigation after revealing allegations of sexual and physical abuse at an elite Catholic organization in Peru.
“You will tell me, what publisher wants to publish knowing that a payment of 400,000 soles, one, and that the publisher as a natural person is condemned?”, he said.
A book by Ugaz on the group’s finances has been delayed for two years because, he said, he has had to focus on his legal defense.
His reporting partner, Pedro Salinas, received a one-year suspended prison sentence in 2019 following a lawsuit filed by an archbishop. In the end the prelate withdrew the lawsuit and a similar lawsuit against Ugaz.
But earlier this month, authorities raided Salinas’ home, saying he is suspected of corruption for work his public relations firm did years ago.
“The emotional, family, psychological damage is very great,” Ugaz said of the legal cases. “And it’s been four years.”
Acuña, 69, the tycoon who filed the suit against Acosta, became mayor of the city of Trujillo just as Acosta, now 38, began his career as an investigative reporter in the same city.
Over the years, Acuña, who built his fortune as the owner of a chain of private universities, would go on to become a congressman and governor.
Acuña ran for president in 2016 and 2021. But, the first time, he was barred from running after appearing in a video promising to hand out cash in a poor neighborhood.
By that time he had already fallen in the polls, after local media reported that he was suspected of plagiarizing sections of his doctoral thesis, as well as a book written by a former professor.
In the end, the country’s intellectual property protection institute determined that Acuña had violated copyright rules in both cases and ordered him to pay fines. The Complutense University of Madrid, after an investigation, decided that there were not sufficient causes to annul the thesis.
Acuña’s party, despite its decline in popularity, has achieved a growing presence in Congress. Last year he helped prosecute and vacate former President Martín Vizcarra, and is said to be a crucial caucus for the political survival of current President Pedro Castillo.
Acuña dismisses the accusations included in the book and said that the defenders of the press were “exaggerating” about the possible effect of his lawsuit.
“I tell my journalist friends not to be afraid,” he said, “if they comply with their code, their code that journalists have.”
In his opinion, this journalistic code includes the responsibility to “unite Peruvians and not divide them as is happening now.”
Southwick, the press advocate, said the case “reflects a lasting sense among powerful people in several countries in the region that they are above scrutiny.” He gave examples of recent cases in Guatemala and Brazil in which powerful figures have used the judiciary to sue journalists.
And he added that “part of being a public official is being willing to be questioned and your actions examined.”
Julie Turkewitz is chief of the Andes bureau, which covers Colombia, Venezuela, Bolivia, Ecuador, Peru, Suriname and Guyana. Before moving to South America, he was a national affairs correspondent and covered the western United States.