in the Store they pay more for an iPhone X than a Galaxy S20

Apple further devalues ​​Android phones in its ‘Trade In’ exchange program: for example, an iPhone X from 2017 is now worth more money than a Samsung Galaxy S20 less than two years old.

We have been warning for some time now that the prices paid by those from Cupertino in their exchange program Apple Trade In were rapidly devaluing for almost all accepted devices, in a strange strategy that It has been accentuated even more if we talk about mobile phones with Android in recent times, making the switch to an iPhone more complicated.

And yes friends, many Android users used this program TradeIn for deliver their smartphones and be able to access an iPhone with better prices, although certainly now the discounts are no longer so succulent, especially for those who are outside the Cupertino ecosystem.

As the friends of xda-developers told us, who in turn followed the trail of a specialized medium such as MacRumors, from Apple they are going to maintain the exchange program without adding limitations to their own devices, although now those with an iPhone, an iPad or other Apple products will receive better ratings than users coming from other platforms.

Right here we leave you the new valuations that Apple proposes as maximums for a lot of products, leaving in parentheses the theoretical price that was previously paid so that you can check the differences, which as you will see in some cases can reach up to 100 dollars and even exceed them:

SAMSUNG Galaxy S21 5G – $260 ($325) Galaxy S21+ 5G – $325 ($435) Galaxy S20+ – $205 ($275) Galaxy S20 – $150 ($205) Galaxy S10+ – $170 ($185) Galaxy S10 – $150 ($160) Galaxy S10e – $120 ($130) Galaxy S9+ – $80 ($95) Galaxy S9 – $65 ($75) Galaxy S8+ – $60 ($60) Galaxy S8 – $50 ($50) Galaxy Note20 Ultra – $405 ($545) Galaxy Note20 – $285 ($385) Galaxy Note10 – $175 ($235) Galaxy Note9 – $120 ($130) Galaxy Note8 – $45 ($65)

GOOGLE Pixel 5 – $235 ($315) Pixel 4 XL – $135 ($180) Pixel 4 – $110 ($150) Pixel 4a – $120 ($160) Pixel 3XL – $50 ($70) Pixel 3 – $45 ($55) Pixel 3a XL – $50 ($55) Pixel 3a – $50 ($50)

MANZANA iPad: $200 ($205) iPad Air – $335 ($345) MacBook Pro – $1,415 ($1,630) MacBook Air – $530 ($550) MacBook – $325 ($340) iMac – $1,260 ($1,320) Mac mini – $740 ($800)



Obviously, in these programs the customer always receives a maximum rating, the one we mentioned, although later this price can go down once the device is appraised, always according to certain specific criteria of conservation and condition.

The reasons for this general price drop have not been revealed, and although it is certainly Apple’s position is logical, giving priority to its own customers so is that facilitate entry from other platforms It would bring them a good number of new users that would also be subtracted from the Android penetration quotas.

And it is that above all, it is difficult to understand how a Galaxy S20 or Galaxy S21, cutting android devices premium and with relatively little travel, are already worth much less than half their original selling price to Apple and even below iPhones with twice the lifespan.

Will this put off some Android customers interested in iPhone? Well it’s possible…

