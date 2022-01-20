Infections begin to fall in New York after the omicron explosion

Cases of covid-19 seem to start to shrink New York and in other parts of the United States that were among the first to be hit by the omicron variant, in a sign that the new wave of virus it may already have peaked in those places.

According to data released this Tuesday, January 18, 2021, the state of New York The day before, the previous day registered slightly more than 22,000 positive tests, a long way from the more than 90,000 cases that were reached on January 8 and continuing with the line falling of the last days.

The rate of positive It also continues to decline and stood at 12.5% ​​on Monday, when a little over a week ago it was above 20%.

In the average of the last seven days, this rate is 15% and 13% in the case of the city of New York, the first area of ​​the state to experience an explosion of infections with omicron.

The situation is similar in other areas of USA that were soon affected by the variant, located mainly in the northeast region of the country, in states such as New Jersey, Massachusetts, Connecticut or Rhode Island, according to the data provided by the authorities in recent days.

“We are winning (omicron),” said the mayor of the Big Apple, Eric Adams, who at a press conference highlighted the significant drop in the number of cases, despite the fact that these continue at levels considered high.

“We are in the descent of the omicron summit, but we still have a lot of work to do to reach the base,” added the city’s health manager, Dave Chokshi.

According to Chokshi, there is also beginning to be a decline in the number of hospitalizations, with some 5,800 patients admitted last Sunday, compared to the 6,500 that were reached on January 11.



