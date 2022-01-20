Ingrid Betancourt is running for the presidency of Colombia

After her years of captivity – in which she was sometimes chained – Betancourt has supported the peace process and has also criticized the FARC, becoming a symbol of the national attempts to recognize the costs of the war, but also to overcome it.

Sergio Guzmán, an analyst from Bogotá, called Betancourt the country’s “reconciliation candidate.”

In an interview with the Times last year, Betancourt called the peace agreement “a window, a generational opportunity, to get out of the violent madness in which we have lived all our lives.”

The question, Guzmán said, is whether that is what Colombians want.

“All of our choices have been fear, hope and hate,” he continued. “No election has ever been contested on the basis of compassion and reconciliation.”

There is widespread discontent with the current president, Iván Duque, who is a product of the country’s traditional right-wing political power, while a left-wing populist, Gustavo Petro, leads the polls amid a wave of leftist opposition to those in the power that spreads throughout Latin America.

“Can Ingrid become a balm for those predominant negative emotions that we are feeling right now?” Guzmán said. “I do not know. That is one of the things that his candidacy will tell us.”

But to gain traction with voters, he said, “you have to sell the idea that reconciliation is better than populism.”