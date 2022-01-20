Instagram begins testing a new payment subscription system

Ten US bloggers are participating in this testing stage, offering their audiences live broadcasts and exclusive stories for up to $99.99 per month.

Instagram, owned by the Meta company, has begun testing its new paid subscription system that will give content creators the ability to offer their audiences exclusive material, reports the TechCrunch portal.

At the moment, the tests include only ten American bloggers, whose trajectories range from different sports and artistic modalities to astrology. At this stage the subscription prices will be between $0.99 and $99.99 per month, which will be set by the creators based on their opinion of the value of their content.

Once payment is processed, subscribers will be able to access live broadcasts on Instagram Live or exclusive ‘stories’, as well as get distinctive plates that will set them apart from other users in the comments section and bloggers’ inboxes.

The portal details that Instagram is currently not developing a technology that prevents inappropriate broadcast of unique content through, for example, screenshots. In this regard, the platform specified that in such cases it would be a violation of its terms, so it urges the creators who participate in the trial to report any user who takes screenshots or records paid content.

For now, all money raised from subscriptions will go directly to content creators, and Instagram does not plan to profit from this service until “at least 2023According to Ashley Yuki, co-director of product for the platform.