Instagram will allow content creators to charge for subscriptions

Instagram will allow some content creators in U.S charge subscriptions to their followers, which will make it easier for the most popular to venture into a way to earn money while the platform competes for digital celebrities.

Social media users whose posts attract large audiences help social media platforms Twitch, YouTube, TikTok and Instagram to generate income, which is why social networks compete to be their preferred scenarios.

“Subscriptions are for creators,” said the head of Instagram, Adam Mosseri, in a video posted on Twitter.

“Creators do what they do to earn a living And it’s important that it’s predictable.”

A small amount of instagram content creators in U.S will participate in a subscription trial launching this week, Mosseri said.

Selected creators will be able to sell subscriptions for exclusive content, including live streams.

“Over time, we hope to expand these functions because it is important that subscriptions are integrated into the entire experience of Instagram“, He said Mosseri.

Instagram, owned by Meta, believes creators should “own your relationship with subscribers“So it’s also working on ways for them to bring their lists of paying fans to apps made by other companies,” he added. Mosseri.

