Internal Medicine in heart failure: benefits

A total of 833 patients died of heart failure, of the 1,198.

The comprehensive management of Internal Medicine is positioned so that certain patients with heart failure (HF), depending on their type of ejection fraction, benefit from it. In this sense, those who can benefit the most from it are those with intermediate ejection fraction (IEF) and preserved ejection fraction (PEF), due to their high comorbidity and higher frequency of non-cardiovascular death.

This is extracted from a study carried out by the Heart Failure Registry (DELICIOUS) of the Spanish Society of Internal Medicine (SEMI). To carry it out, the research has had the participation of 4,144 patients admitted for HF in Internal Medicine units. In the data collected, the death rate and its causes grouped according to the type of ejection fraction were recorded.

The results obtained were the following: the FEP obtained a rate greater than or equal to 50 percent; the FEI from 40 to 49 percent and, finally, the reduced ejection fraction (FER) was less than 40 percent. All of these data were collected during a median follow-up of one year.

Heart failure, the leading cause of death among registered deaths

In total, 1,198 deaths were recorded, representing 29 percent of the participants. Of these, 833 died of cardiovascular causes (69.5 percent), with heart failure being the main reason (50 percent) and sudden death (7.5 percent). Likewise, 365 patients died from non-cardiovascular causes (30.5 percent), especially from infections (13 percent).

The most common cause in all participating groups was heart failure. and, as a result, the study verified that patients with FEP had a lower rate of sudden death and a higher rate of infections, this being very similar to those with FEP. The objective to which this research aspires is, through these findings, to improve the knowledge of these patients and their prognosis.

Telemedicine, key to the future of heart failure

Within Interna, telemedicine stands as one of the best allies in the future for the treatment of HF. Along these lines, the SEMI pointed out last October that the use of telemedicine during the Covid-19 is feasible in patients with HF in the real world and that “non-invasive ehealth solutions can and should be key in the current and future monitoring” of this pathology, as explained Sergi Yun Viladomat, physician of the Internal Medicine service of the Bellvitge University Hospital at the 23rd Meeting of the Heart Failure and Atrial Fibrillation Group of the SEMI.