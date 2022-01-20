iPhone sales could be banned due to patents

The iPhone infringes numerous Ericsson patents, can it continue to be sold? nothing is clear

Ericsson has introduced two lawsuits in the United States against Apple and the iPhone for the infringement of numerous patents. In total, the company claims that Apple has infringed 12 patents, including those related to 5G. These are basic patents that could lead to a ban on the sale of the iPhone if an agreement is not reached.

It is thought that Ericsson is seeking an import ban on iPhones for these violations both in the United States and in other countries after an agreement with Apple expired at the end of last year. When this agreement ended, Apple did not want to accept Ericsson’s conditions, considering them abusive.

Ericsson’s patent cross-licensing agreement with Apple has expired and no renewal has been agreed, making infringement litigation inevitable.

What will happen to the iPhone if an agreement is not reached?

The underlying problem is that Apple was trying to negotiate more favorable terms and that talks with Ericsson did not come to fruition. Apple refused to pay the license fee for $5 per device sold proposed by Ericsson considering it excessive, 5 dollars for each iPhone is many millions of dollars.

It is understood that these types of Ericsson patents are essential for device operation, so they fall within the so-called FRAND (Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory or fair, reasonable and non-discriminatory), something that even caused Apple to file a lawsuit against Ericsson as well.

The situation is further complicated by the fact that Apple also owns patents used by Ericsson, which could end up in new claims.

“They want to make iPhone users the target of malware, ransomware and scams”

We do not know what will happen in the end, many have tried to stop the sale of iPhone for patent infringement and they never got it. We will see if Ericsson is the first, or if both companies reach an agreement before.

