iPhone sales could be banned over Ericsson patent lawsuit

The Swedish cell phone company Ericsson, dedicated to the production of cell phones, filed 2 lawsuits in the United States against Apple. This, because the American company would have violated several patents, reported the Ipadizate portal.

According to that medium, There are at least 12 patents that would be infringed, including those related to access to the 5G signal.

The apple brand could be in trouble, since there are several components used by Apple, that were first designed by Ericsson and are exclusive.

According to analysts from the same portal, Ericsson would be seeking to prohibit the importation of iPhone cell phones, after an agreement they had with the technology giant expired last year. They did not reach a new deal, so the Swedish company decided to go through the legal field.

The page revealed that Ericsson was charging a high fee to maintain the use of the components registered under its patent. Specifically they would be 5 dollars per device sold, which would strongly affect the finances of the American company.

The portal specifies that the patented components are essential for Apple’s flagship product to work.

It is not the first time that Apple has faced a situation of the same magnitude, since several competitors have tried to stop the sale of devices of the brand due to alleged patent infringements. However, they have never succeeded.