It smells like romance between Anuel AA and the Dominican Yailin

Santo Domingo. The urban exponent Anuel AA and his Dominican colleague Yailin fueled rumors of a possible romance in the last few hours after exchanging expressions of affection on the networks.

The singers They were seen in recent days in various entertainment centers in the Dominican Republic without confirming or denying the relationship beyond the professional.

But nevertheless, Yailin published yesterday on the networks a video with the flowers and teddy bears that the Puerto Rican, ex Colombian Karol G, sent to a clinic in Santo Domingo where he is recovering from surgery which, according to local media, is aesthetic.

“Speechless, thank you for making me so happy in such a short time Enmaaa” wrote the artist, known as ‘The most viral’, in gratitude to Anuel, whose real name is Emmanuel Gazmey Santiago.

Anuel responded to said message with various emojis, which he accompanied with the phrase “more mine than yours”.

Anuel AA’s comment on a romantic post that Yailin made on Instagram. ( Instagram )

In April of last year, the Puerto Rican and Karol G announced their separation after almost three years of relationship.