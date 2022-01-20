‘It’s over’: Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara does not want to be a bargaining chip for the regime

The artvista Y Cuban political prisoner Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara called this Tuesday from Guanajay maximum security prison to communicate thatfrom today he rejects all the ‘rights’ that a prisoner has because he should not be“, reported art curator Claudia Genlui on Facebook.

“As of today, Luis Manuel refuses of his own free will to receive visits, food, calls. It’s over. He knows, like all of us, that being in prison is not a worthy option, that his freedom is being manipulated by State Security and that they are keeping him as a bargaining chip. The path that Luis Manuel has followed is not for that, he will only leave Cuba as a free citizen when he decides and with the availability to return whenever you want. That is a right.”

Genlui pointed out that “it may be the last call I make (Otero Alcántara) for the moment. He called to communicate briefly but firmly, that he is at the limit. His body is imprisoned for an injustice, but his mind has always been free and he wants to keep it that way.”

The member of the San Isidro Movement “was hoping that the last request to change the measure submitted would be approved. Luis, as he says ‘has not stolen bread from any Cuban child’, quite the opposite. By denying this request, the regime demonstrates once again that its sole intention is to humiliate him.treat him like a criminal when he’s not.”

The Attorney General of the Republic of Cuba (FGR) denied last week without merit the request for change of precautionary measure for Otero Alcántara. According to the FGR notification, “the change of measure is not appropriate because Luis Manuel is a social danger and therefore must remain in provisional prison until the trial“.

Claudia Genlui clarified that “Luis Manuel’s life is at the limit, there won’t be a second chance to save him, he himself has said enough. It was what I felt in his brief words, but above all in the tone of his voice and even in the dense silence that surrounded him. ‘Tell him I love them all’, he told me“.

“The Cuban government slowly assassinates an artist who has only shown us light, which has built that hope to which we cling today. Now more than ever he needs us, he trusts us.”

Luis Manuel Otero Alcántara has been imprisoned since July 11, when he went out in Havana to support the peaceful protests against the regime.

“Is there not a minimum of humanity, not even in the children, the mothers, the brothers, the whole family, of those ‘governors’? How can they sleep peacefully?” commented Inés Casal, mother of the artist Julio Llópiz.