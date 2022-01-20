“It’s taken”: Tania Rincón exhibits Televisa actress for arriving drunk at ‘Hoy’

Mexico City.- again in Televisa tensions rose to the sky, because the famous driver, Tania Rinconrecently did not hesitate to to exhibit in full program live from Today that the famous guest actress, ‘The Shots’, had appeared in the morning in a state of drunkenness, noting that was still “taken”.

The morning of last Tuesday, January 18, Liliana Arriaga, real name of ‘La Chupitos’, was the special guest of the day, who stole the entire show with her funny quips when joking about her comparisons with Maribel Guardia by covering her in her role as ‘Doña Inés’ in the Comic Tenor or his kiss on the mouth with Paul Stanley.

But that was not the only thing that made her jump from the morning of the San Ángel company, because during the game ‘Pasále al Pizarrón’, the renowned comedian faced Rincón and they had a real live confrontation, in which they exposed the guest .

This is because, unfortunately, ‘La Chupitos’ made a mistake when arranging the glasses and they had to return her to the starting table, which led her to complain that they took up a lot of her time and that also made her forget all the questions and her answers, complaining harshly, while the former driver of come the joy continued with the game.

These complaints seemed to tire Tania, because when she pressed the button to show that she had already finished well, she asked production not to listen to Arriaga because she was still “drunk”, stating that she would continue to be drunk.

That one is taken… the lady over there is taken,” Tania said.

Finally, the ends and diretes were concluded by Galilea Montijo, who between laughter pointed out that the point should be given by “headless”, bone that neither of the two would have the point, agreeing that it was the best, leaving the game in a tie of one to one.

