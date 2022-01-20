Jennifer López showed how hard she trains in the gym to show off a great body

actress and singer Jennifer Lopez 52 years old not for a second and apparently that is the key to his success. Everything he does is shared with his virtual fandom of more than 191 million followers from all latitudes, his looks, his trips, his family moments and more.

Jennifer Lopez. Source: Terra archive

Now JLo He showed how he prepares and how hard he trains, in the preview of the premiere of his new movie with his colleague Owen Wilson called ‘Merry Me’. She posted a video of her working hard at the gym on her feed and wrote, “I want to do my best.”

In the short clip we see a JLo who really pushes himself doing weights and sit-ups. This shows the behind the scenes of the wonderful photos that she then posts on her profile, as she did yesterday wearing a leather jacket and a matching bikini underneath while showing off her wonderful silhouette.

Jennifer Lopez. Source: instagram @jlo

The video of Jennifer Lopez in the gym has five million reproductions and it is that although something was known about the demanding exercise routine of the girlfriend of Ben Affleck, fans had never seen it firsthand. This allows him to be in shape for both recording and filming.

This is the list of exercises that Jennifer Lopez practices in the gym