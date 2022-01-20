Jennifer López showed how hard she trains in the gym to show off a great body

actress and singer Jennifer Lopez 52 years old not for a second and apparently that is the key to his success. Everything he does is shared with his virtual fandom of more than 191 million followers from all latitudes, his looks, his trips, his family moments and more.

Now JLo He showed how he prepares and how hard he trains, in the preview of the premiere of his new movie with his colleague Owen Wilson called ‘Merry Me’. She posted a video of her working hard at the gym on her feed and wrote, “I want to do my best.”

