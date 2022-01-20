Johnny’s family warns they will not be able to use merengue image and music

Family Johnny Ventura warns that they will not be able to use the image and music of the merengue player. The family of the deceased merenguero, Johnny Ventura, warned this Tuesday through his account on the social network Instagram (@johnnyventuraoficial) that from now on the name, image or music of the renowned merengue player cannot be used without the prior consent of the family and the company created for these purposes.

In a statement, the Ventura family announced that they decided to create the company “Legacy” that together with the members of the family will be in charge of evaluating and approving the projects that want to use the “Johnny Ventura” brand.

“We urge any natural or legal person interested in the use of the brand to channel it through said company, which has offices in the Dominican Republic and the United States,” indicates the post published on the aforementioned social network.

In the statement published on social networks, the Ventura family assures that they made the decision to preserve the legacy as an artist and public figure of the Dominican singer-songwriter. They also indicated that the company is an initiative of “Caballo Mayor” himself, with the purpose of disseminating, protecting and preserving his work.

The measure also includes any project, product or idea in general that you want to create, produce or promote using the image and/or name (registered trademark) of Johnny Ventura.

In the post, the Ventura family indicates that those interested in using the artist’s image can contact Juan José Ventura at (809) 815-2015 in the Dominican Republic and Euri Ventura in the United States at (347) 207-4098.

It is recalled that the merengue player Johnny Ventura died last year after suffering a heart attack while on his way from Santiago province to the capital, Santo Domingo, after recording an audiovisual production.