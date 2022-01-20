Jorge Meré, the player that America went to buy from Germany, because he can $$$

Jorge Meré during a match with Cologne against Borussia Dortmund (Photo from: TF-Images/TF-Images via Getty Images)

The Eagles have continued to supply their team in most of the lines, leaving the goal and the attack untouched to continue fighting in the Closure 2022. But America It is a club that can attract attention for signing a national footballer or for trying to break the market with bombastic players. On this occasion, the Spanish footballer Jorge Mere He was selected to wear the cream-blue jacket.

From pretzels to tacos, Jorge Mere He arrived with great fanfare at the Coapa facilities, and the azulcrema fans are anxious to see him perform on the field of play. The Spanish soccer player appears after a significant step in the Bundesliga colony, in Germany. In the last semester, Meré played eight games out of a possible 19, in addition to receiving two yellow cards. The numbers may be there, but until he sees him wearing the cream-blue shirt, Meré’s potential with the Eagles can be seen.

Meré became the fourth reinforcement of the Águilas del América (Photo by: Stuart Franklin/Bongarts/Getty Images)

The Iberian player is the second of that nationality to come to reinforce the azulcrema team since Santiago Solari assumed responsibility for the team. His arrival could be made after the departure of Emmanuel Aguilera from the Coapa team. The Argentine defender had become a recurring man in the lineups of the former strategist of the Real Madrid, since he appeared on 13 occasions of the 19 duels that America played in the Opening 2021.

The central defense was one of the positions that the azulcrema team suffered the most throughout the tournament, since Bruno Valdez, Santiago Cáceres, Jordan Silva and Aguilera they found themselves in constant participation, in addition to the fact that Solari rarely repeated the same men in the defensive part. Even during the last game of the regular season in the 2021 Apertura, Solari used the youth squad emilio lara, to play the entire match against Rayados de Monterrey.

The arrival of Meré could represent greater stability within the central defensive part, as the player seems to have all the confidence of Solari due to his own training in Europe. The central defender was trained in the lower forces of the Sporting Gijon and a club that also gave him the opportunity in the top circuit in the 2015-2016 season. A year later he left for the Germanic lands, where he participated with Cologne in the second division of the Bundesliga.

Continue reading the story

The last 90-minute match that Meré played with the German team was on August 22, 2021 against Bayern Munich (Photo: REUTERS / Andreas Gebert DFL)

Valdez’s low level since he returned from his right knee cruciate ligament injury suffered in 2020 and the errors of Sebastian Caceres In important matches such as the 2021 Concachampions final, they pushed the creams to look for a new central defender who could replace Aguilera, who was the best behind in terms of outings with the controlled ball and who could break lines with passes from the lower zone.

Emilio Lara, the 19-year-old American academy player and Jordan Silva are still considered by the Argentine strategist, however, the arrival of the Spaniard hinted that both could be substitutes throughout the tournament. Although Silva started in the first game of the Closure 2022, against Puebla and because Aguilera remained with Covid-19 and one foot out of America, and Valdez had a muscle injury.

Until in the last semester, the Spaniard could only play eight games out of a possible 19 in the league and one more in the league cup. The last game he played in its entirety dates back to August 22 in a defeat for his team against Bayern Munich and his last participation with the goat team was on September 25 in a draw against Frankfurt.

The adaptation process will lead the footballer to debut in a few weeks, since it is not easy to accept the height of Mexico City, he has to understand Solari’s tactical idea and pick up a rhythm in his game after 114 without playing an official match .

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

Chilling pursuit of a truck driver to a motorist