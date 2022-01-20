Kanye West’s girlfriend apologizes to the father of her son

U.S.
have officially become Kanye West’s new girlfriend, thanks in part to the fact that she herself does not hesitate to talk about rapper at the slightest opportunity, has placed the actress Julie Fox under the spotlight of media attention.
Consequently, his past is undergoing the same intense scrutiny as his public appearances with Kim Kardashian’s ex and that has ended up bringing to light very unpleasant episodes, such as, for example, the tense relationship that he had until recently with Peter Artemyev, the father of his only son.
Last December, without going any further, she did not hesitate to accuse him on social networks of being lazy and an alcoholic while assuring that she had not heard from him in more than a month.
Now Julia wanted to explain that she decided to go public with her disagreements because she was furious after one of her friends met Peter in a public place and heard him complain that she did not allow him to see her little Valentine.
“All I want to say is that I’m sorry. You are not useless. I know you’re not, and I know it’s not that you didn’t want to see Valentino, it’s that you didn’t want to see me.í”, has assured the actress through her podcast ‘Forbidden Fruits’, where she has added in her defense that at that time she was exhausted and did not have any help because everyone was dealing with the uptick in infections by coronavirus.
Currently, the old couple has managed to put aside their differences for the sake of their son and this Monday they posed together before the paparazzi who surprised them walking through the streets of Manhattan to celebrate Valentino’s first birthday.