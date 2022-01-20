Keep these tips in mind before leaving home due to winter weather in New Jersey | Videos | Univision 41 New York WXTV

read transcript

caution.patricia: just like you saidwith winter weather warning,I’ve been in sectors since last nightfrom new york and new jersey butwith the cold conélantedangerous on streets and sidewalks andto explain the situation andalthough it is very cold outside,our reporter explainsyes, very good days, thetell us how is the streetnow?Peter: Good morning. hereit’s not snowing yet, it’sfalling a light rain butour meteorologist saidsnow may be coming,authority have predicted 1to three inches and basicallywhat has warned of theauthorities is that there is notice oftrip in force, if you are going to leavethis morning they advise you to avoiddrive, we always deliver it,public transport leaves asafer option. If have tohandle with cautionbut before your advice ondrive, something else you shouldknow if you see them at home, there aremany schools that havedelayed their entry timestoday’s day and some othershave made closures orcancellations, recommendedmake the callspertinent and check thestatus of your schoolson.today’s rulesalternate parking aresuspended. the parking metersare in force.I go back to the topic of yesis going to leave the house, if he is going towalk remember to wear shoeswith thick sole to preventslip off. quickly tofinish if you have to drive