Kim Kardashian partying at the beach in a black swimsuit

Once again the flirtatious American influencer and businesswoman kim kardashian, pleased his millions of followers on Instagram, this thanks to his most recent publication from the beach with a black bathing suit I was at a party!

As is customary for Kanye West’s ex-wife, who by the way still doesn’t want to let her go despite the fact that they both already have a partner, she decided to wear a flirty two-piece swimsuit, not for nothing Kim Kardashian is the Internet’s favorite model.

The businesswoman and owner of important makeup and clothing companies, as well as girdles, continually leaves her fans with a good taste in their mouths by sharing somewhat revealing content.

Although in reality he is always quite careful with his publications, to prevent the application from removing his content for breaking the rules, as has happened with other important celebrities such as Ana Cheri.

Kim Kardashian always looks perfect in her posts and almost any photo



In these new photos, which by the way are only two, she is showing us her exquisite figure with the two-piece black swimsuit, in her first photo she is sitting on the sand, she has her torso raised with her hands and one of her legs folded, she is also wearing a black cap and glasses.

Without a doubt, this is one of her most flirty poses, especially because it highlights her curvy body, which has been an inspiration for millions.

In her second photograph we already see her lying on the sand, with her arms outstretched and wearing only her pair of glasses, for this new pose she bent one of her legs again, but without raising it, causing her figure to look stylized again.

In his description he states that he is in a Beach party, although there is no other person around him, he may have stepped back a bit for this micro photo shoot.

It has been nine hours since he shared them and he is less than a hundred thousand likes from reaching three million red hearts.

Conflict with Kanye West for their separation

Almost a year after their separation kim kardashian and Kanye West have had some confrontations, although these have not been head-on, rather they were indirect or more comments by the rapper who affirms that she is still his wife.

For a couple of months Kim began a relationship with Pete Davidson and for his part Kanye West has also been dating a beautiful young woman, despite this he does not take his foot off the line and has come to mention that it is by God’s will that he and Kardashian should be together.