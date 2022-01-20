Klay Thompson’s warning that terrifies the entire NBA

Klay Thompson is back with the Golden State Warriors and as he picks up the pace, he notices something that will please Stephen Curry and terrify the NBA.

From the moment he stepped foot on the court and made his official debut, the entire league knew he was in trouble. The return of Klay Thompson to the Golden State Warriors means again the age of the Splash Brothers dominating the NBA as in previous years.

It turns out that before his injury, which occurred during the 2019 NBA Finals, the franchise made it to five straight game playoff series, and never reached that goal again without the shooting guard. Now that they’re back, the franchise dreams of keeping the streak alive.

Finally, this Tuesday Stephen Curry, the Warriors and all the NBA witnessed, in the victory against Detroit Pistons, Klay’s best game since his return. 21 points, 3 rebounds and 4 assists in the beating by 102 to 86. They showed that they do not need a devastating Steph to succeed.

Chef Curry finished with 18 points, 3 rebounds and 8 assists and was outscored by Andrew Wiggins (19) too. But without Draymond Green On the court, this team shows just how dangerous they can be, and the worst that can happen to them is a confident Thompson.

Klay Thompson’s message to the NBA

At the postgame press conference, Klay left a clear message that should scare the rest of the NBA, because the more shots he takes, the worse: “I don’t care if I miss 100 shots in a row. I will never stop shooting the ball, I love it too much and I worked too hard not to.”.