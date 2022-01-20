Las Manchas Medical Center will assist Todoque

The director of the Health Area of ​​La Palma, Kilian Sánchez.

The Health Area of ​​La Palma and the City Council of El Paso have promoted the procedures to install in the municipality of Las Manchas a local clinic that allows recover health care in the field of Primary Care in the area after Loss of the Todoque Office because of the rash.

As the Canary Islands Ministry of Health has pointed out, the new center is part of the measures included in the Immediate Action Health Strategy for the island, within the framework of the Special Plan for the Reconstruction of La Palma.

Thus, in the words of the director of the Health Area of ​​La Palma, Kilian Sanchez, “it is essential, once the eruption at Cumbre Vieja is over, to recover the health care that was provided to the residents affected by the volcano”, to which he added the importance of “providing the area of ​​Las Manchas with a health center with the same benefits as the Local Clinic of Todoque, destroyed by lava”.

The new medical office in Las Manchas It will be temporarily located in a place provided by the City Council, counting on the human and material resources provided by the Regional Health Area. To these resources will be added the materials donated by the neighboring Los Llanos de Aridane City Council, who has collaborated in refurbishing the premises as a health center.

Specifically, the new health clinic in Las Machas will have a professional from Family Medicine and one Nursing, who will attend to patients from the municipalities of El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane