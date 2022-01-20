learning from mistakes to reduce risks in medicine

The human condition is linked to error in any activity, and the practical exercise of medicine is no exception. Similarly, The primary response of the human being when an error occurs is to find the culprit and punish him. With each case of injury or death of a patient due to an error that ends up transcending public opinion, the media, government regulatory entities, the families of affected patients, the general public and the institution itself, seek individual guilt to teach an exemplary punishment.

However, blaming or punishing someone does not ensure that a similar situation of harm to an individual is not occurring simultaneously in another clinical scenario or that the same mistake is not going to be repeated, even in the near future in the same institution.

The expression “clinical safety” has become one of the most used concepts among the various groups related to the Health Law (doctors, health centers, services and establishments, both public and private, Professional Corporations and Public Administrations). Indeed, nowhere is this more true than in the practice of medicine.

Ricardo de Lorenzo, President of the Spanish Association of Health Law and Managing Partner of De Lorenzo Abogados

Richard of Lawrence Courtesy image

And in this sense, there is no place where the expression “fight against risk” or “improvement of the clinical safety of patients” has a greater scope of application than in the health sector. In its most traditional form, improving clinical safety is often not ahead of the curve, but behind events.

Until relatively recently, it was rare for a health institution to combine its two functions: the fight against risk and quality guarantees, so that certain unfavorable results set in motion real changes in the routine care of future patients. It was even rarer that risk-fighting personnel had sufficient momentum and influence to create the levels of quality assurance that would prevent adverse outcomes in the future.

Professionals in the art of healing they must never forget that the only real risk in the practice of the profession is that which threatens the life and well-being of the patient, and that clinical safety is actually equivalent to mastering the variable factors that intervene in the practice of medicine, as well as maximize the chances of a satisfactory result for the patient.

“Guilt is a punishment and it generates fear in people”

Starting from the basic legal principle that Law is an ordering instrument of coexistence between people, if it has, among its most precious values, health and life, in the sense of including within its scope of study the idea of ​​concern for existence and human health, of procuring vital budgets or, better still, and going beyond the strictly literal translation to refer to its ideological content, the idea of vital assistance or vital benefits, the regulations on Health Law will have a special relevance as a tool in clinical safety and, therefore, in the quality of care.

The healthcare industry has relied on experience gained in other high-security industries to establish incident reporting systems that enable analysis and improvement. Finding guilty, far from benefiting an organization, harms it. Guilt is a punishment and it generates fear in people. This feeling produces in people the need to hide their mistakes so as not to be harmed personally and more so at work. with this behavior the possibility of finding the error, analyzing it and learning from it to avoid its recurrence is lost. This is the reason for the direction of establishing mandatory reporting systems that generate in the future the culture of learning from mistakes. Definitely: security clinic.

It is reasonable, due to the very human condition of health professionals, to expect that errors will always occur. Each human being is surrounded by his own biopsychosocial environment, which affects personal interaction in his behavior, his ability, his concentration, his way of thinking and his response to pathological processes.

“It is almost impossible to prevent the error for all the services that take place in a care center”

In the field of health care, who interacts must not only be attentive to their work and the personal relationship with a single person or several at the same time, but also to the proper functioning of the other agents involved, such as technology and equipment, which is usually difficult to maintain for a long time, favoring the appearance of the error. In addition, there are care processes where the clinical condition of the patient or where the simultaneous interaction of many people with the individual and among themselves increase the chance of error (elderly or immunosuppressed patients, or hospitalized in the intensive care unit).

In summary, it can be stated that the global complexity of health care is such that It is almost impossible to prevent the error for all the attentions that take place in a healthcare center. But the new directions taken to achieve clinical safety draw, today, a totally different panorama on quality and on the achievement of said clinical safety.

Professionals in charge of clinical safety surveillance know that their task is to anticipate and not lag behind events. The circle where the clinical safety policy is organized and developed is the one where reports are regularly obtained to combat adverse effects. Those who combat these effects study now, more than ever, the real causes of unfavorable results and use rational methods that help solve the problems that arise. This is one of the great objectives of sustainable development in Health and Well-being: “Clinical Safety”.

*** Ricardo de Lorenzo is President of the Spanish Association of Health Law and Managing Partner of De Lorenzo Abogados.

Follow the topics that interest you