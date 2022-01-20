LeBron flipped it in reverse and drove Westbrook, Carmelo and the entire Los Angeles Lakers crazy

The 6 jersey of the Los Angeles quintet had no mercy with the basket to score two points with aggressiveness, style and determination on the Crypto.com Arena.

Definitely, Lebron James is in a great moment during the 2021-2022 season of the National Basketball Association (NBA). But nevertheless, Los Angeles Lakers He has not been able to take advantage of his great state of form.

Another performance of 30 units billed the jersey 6 of the Los Angeles quintet when his team faced the Indiana Pacers on the court of Crypto.com Arena. In addition, he had 12 rebounds and 5 assists in 37 minutes of work.

One more time, was the best of the Lakers on the court, but even so they could not avoid the fall, because the troop of Domantas Sabonis and company dominated the scoreboard, 111-104, leaving their rival with a record of 22 wins and 23 falls.

LeBron James in style

Despite the loss, there was a moment of absolute brilliance for the entire Los Angeles Lakers. All alone under the basket, LeBron James received the ball and without contemplation he nailed it on the rival hoop to drive the entire team’s fans crazy.

The play was repeated over and over again on the local broadcast, highlighting the great campaign of ‘Bron, who until now has not received all the necessary help from his teammates in order to qualify for the NBA Playoffs.