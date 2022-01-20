León vs Atlas: live Matchday 1 Grita México C22

Lion.- Before more than eight thousand fans who gathered at the Nou Camp, the Lion Club tied against Atlas in duel pending Day 1 of the Clausura 2022 tournament of Liga MX, with which he reached two units so far this season. The result was far from what the Fiera fans expected on the eve of the ‘January 20’ celebration.

The first danger came when the Chilean Victor Davila he stretched out as a popcorn, staying close to specifying after a diagonal of Santiago Ormeno, this just 5 minutes after the start.

A couple of minutes later, the Rojinegros sought to react with two highly dangerous plays, which made the entire Verdiblanca fans sweat, when the Argentine Franco Troyansky He almost nailed the first one in the Esmeralda cabin after a play that finally ended in a corner kick, so after being charged, it was the Leonese Aldo Rocha who was encouraged to hit him to stamp his chance on the right post of the frame defended by Rodolfo Cota .

The celebration has arrived for León

At 20, the stands of the León stadium exploded for the first time in 2022 and it is that a debutant Federico Martinez He looked very participatory and dynamic in the red and black area. León’s first goal came from a foul on Victor Davila, after a rude entrance committed by Anderson Santamaria therefore, the capital’s collegiate Fernando Hernández decreed criminal.

The turn to charge it came to be for the Ecuadorian Angel Mena, who, true to his custom, ordered it to be kept at the bottom of the nets to overtake the Fiera. With his goal the ‘Angel of the goal’ reached 63 goals for the Esmeraldas.

After the goal, the match got ‘dirty’ and fell into a ‘slump’, with tackles that forced the ‘Nazarene’ to paint elements of the Fiera yellow, such as Santiago Ormeno and later to Victor Davila and even David ‘Avín’ Ramírez, with which the Greens were already looking for the end of the first 45 minutes.

Near the end Louis Montes in a free kick, outlined from the right sector, he had the last of the first half and with a well-placed shot, he scared the athletic goalkeeper Camilo Vargas, who deflected it, although in the end the corner was not awarded due to the whistle that marked the end.

They demand the Fiera

For the plugin and after the output of Victor Davila due to the entry of Omar Fernández, Atlas found the tie, as if wanting to send a message to the Fiera to wake up in terms of intensity. And it is that, after a long center, which tried to be taken out by the Esmeraldas defenders, Edgar ‘Gary’ Zaldivar managed to put it to give the 1-1.

With the equalizing goal, the Fiera could not find a good accompaniment that would allow him to generate danger, so Ariel Holan sent the field to Elijah Hernandez by the exit of Faith Martinez, however, León, despite having possession of the ball, struggled to penetrate the red and black defense.

When León looked more stunned, a new yellow card came to light, now for Montes with which the Fiera simply could not wake up and that is that practically in much of the second half the Greens did not generate danger before the ‘academic’ cabin.

The last danger was on the part of the visit and it is that with a shot that forced Rodolfo Cota To be shown, it seemed that those from Colomos were eager to take the three points from someone else’s court. Finally, the time was gone for Esmeraldas and Red and Black to distribute units. Now the Fiera will think about receiving the Tuzos from Pachuca this Saturday sharp at 7:00 pm.

Debut that left a good ‘taste in the mouth’

Leaving a good impression is how the charrúa presented himself Frederick Martinez with the Fiera and the fact is that the former Liverpool de Montevideo player looked dynamic from three quarters forward, regularly looking for the ball and breaking away on several occasions, leaving the impression that he will be a good contributor for this season.