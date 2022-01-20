2022-01-19

An unusual moment was experienced in Mexico, specifically in the Expansion League, during the roadrunner before the Zacatecas miners when the referee asked the players for a few seconds to catch their breath.

And it is that when the games are very intense, the whistlers also get tired. That’s how he proved it Juan Andres Esquivel Gonzalez, who was captured by the microphones of the transmission asking for a period of time to take a breath.

It was in the 37th minute of the match when the players were preparing for a corner kick and the referee’s special request came, which was just heard loud and clear on television.

“Wait for me, let me recover bastards, there were three counterattacks…”, said a tired Juan Andres towards the soccer players, who looked at him and stopped the dance of marks inside the area waiting for the corner.