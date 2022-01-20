Let’s say I write from New York | pleasures

There are many ways of looking at a city, and there is none that has been reproduced in as many ways and in as many versions as New York. the protagonist of Settlement —Ling Ma’s novel that predicted the pandemic future— realizes it by watching a projection of Manhattan that we have all been to New York to some degree: “Seeing it on screen, New York seemed like an unfamiliar city, and I saw it again as I had seen it in high school: romantic, scruffy, not yet fully gentrified, full of promises. After spending five years there, I felt nostalgic more for its image than for the real New York. I thought that New York is probably the only place where, in a certain sense, everyone has already been, thanks to the common imagination, before setting foot in the city.

Before setting foot in the city, New York existed for me in the series and in romantic comedies, in the novels I grew up with, in all those songs with the word New York, Brooklyn or Manhattan in the title. And yet, the more time passes, the less my idea of ​​her resembles what I once imagined. If I think of New York, I think of the noise of the sirens at three in the morning, of the laundry workers who close two days a year, of the fruit stand on the street and the man who runs it, undaunted by extreme weather conditions. New York is the lash of cold wind in the face and the breath of air from hell when entering the subway, and the walk every afternoon at the end of the working day, where anything can happen. It is the tramp who, one bad summer day when life was going uphill for me, told me that the green dress I was wearing was perfect for me. She’s the subway worker who put away my friend Andrea’s iPhone for hours when she dropped it while changing lines after a day of adventuring in Jackson Heights.

Documentary filmmaker John Wilson captures the essence of the most everyday and eccentric New York in his surprising series How To With John Wilson, a personal tour of the aspects of the city that fascinate and obsess him. From the scaffolding of the Big Apple to the strangest corners, Wilson toured his hometown for two years, camera in hand, and found beauty in the most unexpected places: on the supermarket shelves, in the works that never end, in a travel agency. In one episode he narrates his confusion when one day he emerged in his neighborhood in Queens and found it decorated in a period, until he discovered that they were shooting the remake from West Side Story. Days later, the same streets were populated by Orthodox Jews (another shoot). Wilson, who is never in front of the camera, manages to reflect what is most special about New York: the shine between the garbage bags, the trip to the neighborhoods where you did not expect to go, the connection with the most unexpected people.

Thinking and looking at a city is, after all, an autobiographical exercise: we project the things that are happening to us onto the places we pass through. Watching the documentary, I was reminded of the time I was recognized as a regular at the taco truck that generates lines on the street every day in Williamsburg, and one hectic day when I had this delusional feeling that the world was ending because all the people I passed were walking in the opposite direction from me (was it also a movie set?). And writing about New York again reminds me of María Gainza’s phrase that says it’s always like this: “You write something to tell something else”.