Liga MX and wrestling are combined in the jerseys of six Mexican clubs

It’s dramatic, controversial and constantly blurs the lines between athletic prowess and entertainment; therefore, it is easy to find common ground between Liga MX and wrestling, and both are celebrated and deeply loved throughout Mexico. However, what happens if both ideas are combined into a single concept?

Charlie

Mexican t-shirt maker Charly has come up with a way to fuse soccer with wrestling, that traditional style of combat in which masked wrestlers perform impressive acrobatics and is one of the country’s most colorful exports. Charly, in collaboration with Mexico City-based professional wrestling promoter AAA Worldwide, currently celebrating its 30th anniversary, has released several spectacular third jerseys for six Liga MX clubs for the Clausura 2022 tournament, which it started last week.

Atlas, León, Pachuca, Querétaro, Santos Laguna and Tijuana are the participating clubs in the “From The Ring To The Field” project organized by Charly. Inspired by the history of passion that Mexico feels for professional wrestling, all the shirts contain vivid and attractive images alluding to wrestling. The results are dazzling, on par with the special series of t-shirts launched by the same manufacturer to celebrate the Mexican tradition of the Day of the Dead in 2020.

The designs were revealed last month, and Santos Laguna was the first team to wear their special wrestling uniform in their clash with Tigres last Wednesday.

Thinking outside the box (and outside the ring, if you will) six new masked wrestling characters have also been created, one for each club. Next, we present the six containers. Choose your favorite fighter!

Fighter: The Scholar

A fighter faithful to his origins and his people, who prevailed for generations thanks to his devotion to the red and black of their hearts. The priority of The Academician is to maintain the essence of the sport in which aesthetic but effective wrestling reigns supreme.

It seems appropriate that the most daring design belongs to the current owners of the title. Stamped with text in the classic wrestling promotional poster style, the cool Atlas jersey will easily stand out when worn at Clausura 2022. Die-hard Atlas fans waited 70 years to see their team hoist a championship trophy again of Liga MX until the end of 2021. A second consecutive championship could be within his reach, thanks to the organized and efficient tactical style of coach Diego Cocca.

Fighter: Leonidas

Coming from the historic Arco de la Calzada (symbol of the city of León), Leonidas stands as guardian of the region. For Leonidas, every fight in the ring is an opportunity to make it clear that, indeed, a lion is as brave as it seems.

Leonidas and the eight stars that represent eight Liga MX titles are displayed within a vibrant black and green setting. With three appearances in finals and a Liga MX championship since 2019, León is one of the most daring and battle-hardened teams in recent years. After losing last season’s championship in a hard-fought final, they’re sure to roar back in these jerseys.

Fighter: Eternal Resistance

As we have seen in their countless battles against their competitors, the pride of Querétaro was born to fight. The presence of Eternal Resistance, towering over the rest in the ring, serves as a reminder that when the rooster crows, the people rise.

Along with the Eternal Resistance mask, this blue and white jersey also features images of feathers, in reference to the team’s nickname of “Los Gallos Blancos”. Despite (briefly) having the great Brazilian player Ronaldinho in their squad, specifically during the 2014-15 season, Querétaro is one of the few First Division clubs that has not yet lifted a Liga MX title. We’ll see if this jersey will catch the attention of another top-tier footballer who could help them get that first trophy.

Fighter: Super Tuzo

In the state of Hidalgo, where the Pachuca academy has produced some of the best young soccer players in the country, a new legend was born with the presentation of Super Tuzo. As “Icon of the Beauty of the Wind”, Super Tuzo is a proud representative of the city of Pachuca and reminds all rivals that the air is their ally.

Influenced by old-school promotional posters, the Pachuca’s bold blue and pink design is covered in pop-art-influenced Super Tuzo print imagery. Like the rest of the shirts in this line, it contains a collar with details of a wrestler’s mask on the front. Founded by English miners at the end of the 19th century, Pachuca is the oldest Mexican soccer club. Widely known for developing exciting young talent, we’re likely to see some players who promise to be stars run down the pitch in these eye-catching jerseys as the season just begins.

Fighter: Warrior Spirit

In a very short time, the Spirit Warrior of the desert has made a name for himself as the fighter of all. Driven by the support of thousands of people from the Comarca Lagunera region of northern Mexico, they are united by a common goal: to fight until they win.

Along with a prominent image of Espiritu Guerrero, the Santos Laguna’s faded green and white design is reminiscent of the sun shining down on the desert city of Torreon. Santos Laguna’s “Warrior Spirit” is one of the main reasons why the club consistently exceeds expectations, transforming from mediocre rookies in the 1980s to title contenders in the 21st century. With three Liga MX championships won since 2012, another one could be just around the corner for the team that consistently outperforms the traditional giants of the Aztec circuit.

Fighter: King Xolo

King Xolo is perhaps the youngest of the fighters; however, legend has it that his soul inhabits and rules Mictlan, the Aztec underworld. In this mythical land, he is protected by a revered pack of canines known as Xoloitzcuintles.

With King Xolo at the forefront, the team’s traditional red and black colors are displayed within a strong design for Club Tijuana Xoloitzcuintles de Caliente, commonly known as Club Tijuana or Xolos. Founded in 2007, Club Tijuana is one of the newest teams in Liga MX. After bottoming out in Apertura 2021, these jerseys could give them that much-needed aggressive spirit. The Tijuana and Charly are no strangers to trying out innovative ideas: in 2019, they made headlines for their Star Wars-inspired kit. Obviously, a group of Stormtroopers came out on the field to help with the throwing of said jacket, just before the first game was played.

