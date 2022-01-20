Liga MX: Atlas seals the tie in his visit to León

In a match of great struggle, with little brilliance, but with a nascent rivalry, the red and blacks of Atlas and León played the pending match of Day 1 of Clausura 2022, leaving the final score tied 1-1, in a game that was played in the Nou Camp before a poor entry.

For this match, Diego Cocca suffered more than necessary to assemble his starting team, since he had three important absences, Emanuel Aguilera due to a rib injury, as well as Julio Furch and Julián Quiñones due to COVID-19, however, the men who made up for these casualties did well, with completeness and delivery, as were the cases of Gaddi Aguirre, Edgar Zaldivar and Frank Troyansky.

And speaking of “Gary” Zaldívar, he has had an intense history against the Panzas Verdes. And it is that at the end of August 2020 he was seriously injured on that court, it was against the same rival that he reappeared, but at the Jalisco Stadium a tournament later. Against the Esmeraldas, Zaldívar has scored two goals, he was champion against them in the U-20 category and in the highest circuit.

He played his 100th match in the first division against León last night, scoring his penalty in the Final, after missing an incredible goal during extra time on December 12, 2021.

Zaldívar was even the author of the goal with which the champion was able to equalize as a visitor, which helped his team add one more point and reach four units at the start of the contest. This goal fell at minute 50.

Previously, Ángel Mena had overtaken León with a goal scored from the penalty spot at minute 21, which had been signaled by the VAR, and it is that the whistler Fernando Hernández had not seen in a timely manner.

Now, the Foxes will face each other next Saturday at the Azteca Stadium against América, within Matchday 3 of Clausura 2022; while León will receive Pachuca at the Nou Camp, also on Saturday, January 22.

