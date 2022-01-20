Like good wines! Ricardo Arjona celebrates 58 years with a better body than at 20 PHOTOS

It is no secret to anyone that Ricardo Arjona’s career has been a complete roller coaster that has risen and risen to the point of being one of the greatest exponents of music in Spanish.

And it is that the singer of Guatemalan origin has internationalized his career beyond his native country, since he has been decorated on more than one occasion of great international awards.

Awards such as the Grammy, Latin Grammy and the Billboard are some of those who have been amazed by the voice and talent of the interpreter, as well as his indisputable lyrics.

Songs such as “Fuiste tú”, “Lady of the four decades”, “Historia de Taxi” are some of the songs that have taken him to step on stages in France, Spain, Switzerland and Rome with his music.

But now, the star finds herself on long tablecloths after going around the sun once again and reaching the age of 58 in one of the best stages of her personal and professional life.

As expected, the star of Guatemalan origin has shared through his official Instagram account a series of images that his fans have sent him to congratulate him.

And it is that several fan pages did not let the COVID-19 pandemic take away the interpreter’s birthday and called him with good wishes and several comments that have been recorded in his account.

However, the singer has shown that age should not be at odds with physique, and maturity has suited him quite well, because he looks better than ever and much more attractive.

Like good wines!

Apart from his unique voice and talent, the stage star has shown that he is also one of the most handsome mature men in the industry and his images on networks prove it.

And it is that along with his career as a singer, Arjona has dedicated some time to taking care of his physical appearance, because he continually shares videos where he is seen exercising.

However, her metrosexual part has also been exposed in the app, as she has also shared while doing some facials for skin care.

All this has been revealed on their networks, as their followers have commented on each of their videos where the female sector fills them with thousands of compliments.

“What a beauty the gentleman”; “nothing is like you…nothing”; “What a thrill to see you again in the midst of all the stage planning for this long-awaited tour”; “by God I love this man”; “Success for the Black and White tour,” they told him.

