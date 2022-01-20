LIVE: Olimpia begins by winning the game against Real Sociedad in Morazán

San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Olimpia is defeating Real Sociedad 1-0 at the start of the Clausura 2022 Tournament, a match that is played at the Morazán stadium, where 27 days ago the merengue team was crowned four-time champion. In the 16th minute, played by Edwin Rodríguez on the right, the skillful player sent the center and Eddie Hernández finished with a right hand that went past goalkeeper Mariano Pineda. ————————————————– ———————————– REAL SOCIEDAD CONFIRMED ITS 11 HEADLINE: 1 Mariano Pineda, 17 Kevin Matute, 24 Yeer Gutiérrez, 25 Samuel Pozantes, 19 Henry Clark, 21 Maynor Antúnez, 37 Desther Ventura, 23 Edder Delgado, 10 Akeem Roach, 11 Rony Martínez and 9 Jamal Charles. ————————————————– ———————————– THE 11 OLYMPIA HOLDER: 1 Edrick Menjívar, 46 Axel Jamir Maldonado, 6 José García, 16 Johnny Leveron, 25 Javier Portillo, 29 Germán Mejía, 23 Jorge Álvarez, 15 Edwin Rodríguez, 21 José Mario Pinto, 30 Eddie Hernández and 27 Jerry Bengtson.

————————————————– ———————————– The two teams are already warming up on the pitch at the Morazán stadium. ————————————————– ———————————– Olimpia starts as the candidate for the title and arrives with four crowns and hopes to make history with a fifth, which will make it the first club in the League to celebrate a five-time championship. Pedro Troglio left the technical direction of León and in his place came the Argentine Pablo Lavallén, who is looking for the penta. At the start, interim Juan Carlos Espinoza, who led the team during the preseason, will be on the bench.

In this championship, Olimpia is looking for its 1,000th victory in history, it currently has 997 victories. And Jerry Bengtson, winner of seven goalscoring titles, registers 141 goals and has the Brazilian Denilson Costa in his sights, with 155 in the league table of scorers. The Closing tournament format will have 18 days, playoffs, semifinal and grand final. Let the ball roll!