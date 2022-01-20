LIVE: Real Madrid in trouble against Elche in the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey

Real Madrid is drawing 0-0 against Elche in the match corresponding to the round of 16 of the Copa del Rey, in which Carlo Ancelotti’s men are not having a good time against a lively rival.

The Brazilians Rodrygo Goes and Vinicius Júnior and the Serbian Luka Jovic form Real Madrid’s attacking trident against an Elche highly conditioned by the casualties of covid, which has Lucas Pérez and Guido Carrillo up front at the Martínez Valero stadium.

Elche coach Francisco Rodríguez, who will not be on the bench due to covid, has opted for a line-up made up of Werner; Palacios, John Chetauya, Diego Gonzalez, Mojica; Josan, Raúl Guti, Gumbau, Fidel, Lucas Pérez and Guido Carrillo.

MATCH ACTIONS

The local team has put Real Madrid in trouble. In the 11th minute, a cross pass that Marcelo eats, Josan puts it in the heart of the small area, surpasses the Ukrainian Andriy Lunin, starting today for Thibaut Courtois, and the Argentine striker Guido Carrillo, with everything in his favor to score, without a goalkeeper, he sent it to the horizontal. Incredible what Elche forgave.

Elche warned again in the 25th minute. Good cross from Colombian Johan Mojica to the area, Carrillo headed and saved Lunin to avoid the fall of his cabin.

Real Madrid has not been able to clearly reach attacking positions. And Luka Jovic doesn’t help much up front, the Serbian is a bit slow and thick with ideas.

STARTING LINEUPS:

ELCHE: Werner; Helibelton Palacios, John C., Diego Glez., Mojica; Josan, Raul Guti, Gumbau, Fidel; Carrillo and Lucas Perez.

REAL MADRID: Lunin; Lucas Vazquez, Nacho, Alaba, Marcelo; Valverde, Camavinga, Kroos, Rodrygo, Vinicius and Jovic.