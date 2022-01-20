Live: Victoria scores again and easily beats Real Spain

La Jaiba Brava del Victoria is beating Real España 3-1 in a game corresponding to matchday 1 of the Closing Tournament 2022 of the Honduran National League.

Just after six minutes, the central defender Jose Velasquez Colon He opened the scoring after taking advantage of a rebound given by young goalkeeper Bryan Ramos from the machine.

At minute 20, the aurinegro team evened the cards thanks to their scorer Ramiro Rocca who scored through penalty after striker Carlos Bernárdez was shot down in the area by Damin Ramírez.

At 28, Damin Ramírez vindicated himself by scoring the second goal for Jaiba Brava.

The Ceibeño team led by Solomon Nazar, He is looking for victory since he must take advantage of the local status in a tournament where he will seek to vindicate himself since the last championship was a nightmare in his return to the first division.

La Jaibra Brava is one of the teams that has been reinforced the most and its registrations for Clausura 2022 are: Carlos Róchez, Harold Fonseca, José Danilo Tobías, Wilmer Crisanto, Arnaldo Urbina, Allan Banegas, Marco Tulio Vega, Samuel Córdova, Hilder Colón and Luis Hurtado (Colombian).

Victoria finished in penultimate place in the general table with just 14 points, so she must get the three units to get away from the bottom team that is Platense with 6 pts.

Real Spain, for its part, arrives decimated at the first game of Clausura 2022 since it reported that it has eleven positive cases for coronavirus.

It was learned that Jhow Benavídez, Devron García, Michaell Perelló, Wisdom Quaye, Getsel Montes, in addition to the young Exon Arzú and another youth player did not travel to “La Novia de Honduras” since they are part of the payroll that tested positive.

Those infected are asymptomatic and all have the second dose of the vaccine, even some have already received the booster.

Starting Lineups:

Victory: Harold Fonseca, José Velasquez, Kenneth Hernández, Carlos Róchez, Damin Ramírez, Allan Banegas, Marlon Flores, Arnaldo Urbina, Danilo Tobías, Yaudel Lahera and Luis Hurtado.

Real Spain: Bryan Ramos, Júnior García, Heyreel Saravia, Mayson Gotay, Franklin Flores; Gerson Chávez, Daniel Meléndez, Mayron Flores, Kevin Álvarez, Ramiro Rocca and Carlos Bernárdez.