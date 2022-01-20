Los Angeles Lakers coach benched Russell Westbrook

Frank Vogel took the Brodie in the last four minutes of the game against the Indiana Pacers, generating a stir in the NBA, although they affirm that he has the team’s permission.

In the defeat of Los Angeles Lakers as local before Indiana Pacers by 104-111, for a new day in the National Basketball Association (NBA), there was a very particular fact that surprised even Lebron James and which had as its protagonist Russell Westbrook.

It turns out that the coach of the lagoons, Frank Vogel, whose position is in question according to journalistic rumours, left on the bench of substitutes Brody during the last 3:52 minutes of the match, leaving in his place another reinforcement as Malik Monk.

It is that if you wonder why he did it, then Westbrook’s numbers can be his guarantee, because he barely he made 29.4 percent of his shots (5 hits in 17 attempts), and in defense he was unable to control Caris LeVert, figure of the encounter with 30 points, eight rebounds and two assists.

The move that LeBron did not expect from his coach in Lakers



When asked by the press after the game about why he decided to sideline the point guard for the final stretch of the match, Vogel emphatically replied that “I put the players with whom I thought we were going to win”, without giving more details of the event.

However, this decision would have its logic, since as revealed Dave McMenamin, of the chain ESPN, the Lakers management gave the coach a free hand to “handle Westbrook as you see fit, even if it means taking him out of a game”, adding that “you have to do what you have to do”.