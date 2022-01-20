Los Angeles Rams and their attitude prior to the NFL Playoffs 2022 game

On Sunday, January 23, the third game of the Divisional Round will be played at the Raymond James Stadium in the Playoffs of the National Football League (NFL), Come in Tom Brady’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers facing Los Angeles Rams, advertising team will go for everything.

It is that since the franchise arrived in the State of California, in 2016, the quarterback has faced this institution four times, three in the regular phase and one in the Postseason, with an equal record: two wins and two losses.

For the same reason, the coach of the Rams, Sean McVayHe assured at a press conference that Although they have respect for Brady’s career in the NFL, the least they have is fear of him, so they will go looking for the victory that will put them in the Championship Round in the National Conference.

In Los Angeles Rams warn that they are not afraid of Tom Brady



“We know that it will be a great challenge; but first we must have a great week of work and arrive at the match with great expectation and anticipation to try to come out winners of this game”, started by pointing out the strategist, adding that he has the weapons to counteract the current champion.

In that sense, the Rams coach maintained that “we have tremendous respect for him, but not fear; Brady is a phenomenal player, the best; but we are preparing to win this game“, and add over the quarterback that “He’s experienced and very smart; I think the best way to try to affect him is to get him out of his place, to rush his decisions. It’s easier said than done, because he is the most successful passer in history.”.