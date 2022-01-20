Luis Abram signing Cruz Azul: Mexican press assures that he will be a defender of the ‘Cement Machine’

Luis Abram has not performed as expected in the Granada shirt so far in the 2021-22 LaLiga Santander season. Despite this, the Peruvian central defender would be close to signing a contract with the Blue Cross, heading to the first Mexican.

It turns out that this Wednesday, in that country they realize that louis abram would arrive in the next few days to Aztec lands to put his signature on Blue Cross. The arrival of ex-Sporting Cristal would be on loan, with a purchase option at the end of the Clausura 2022 Liga MX.

“Blue Cross He already has the central defender he wanted so much. This is the Peruvian international abram, player of Granada”, is what the portal of the newspaper maintains Record.

Abram is on Cruz Azul’s radar in the short term

In this way, the international with the Peruvian National Team would come to Mexican soccer to put on the shirt of the “Cement Machine” directed by the Peruvian coach Juan Reynoso.

Moreover, it is added that the DT had him on his list of preferences regarding the Mexican first division soccer market.

“Abram will come to Blue Cross on loan and with a purchase option, while he hopes to become a benchmark for Juan Reynoso’s team”, he maintains.

You have to take into account that louis abram He has a contract with Granada until mid-2024 and he came to the club after they got him as a free agent from Vélez Sarsfield.

This would be the defender’s second experience regarding his professional soccer career outside of Peruvian lands.

