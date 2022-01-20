Luis Miguel: “El Sol de México” reappears with his particular style

A week ago it was announced in a magazine with national circulation that Luis Miguel had not been able to come out of the deep economic crisis in which he was, despite the millionaire profits he obtained with the Netflix series, according to a supposed source close to the singer.

Said publication assured that Luis Miguel he refused to lower his high lifestyle Despite the economic recommendations that had been made to him, however, what most astonished the singer’s fans was the news that in the middle of last year he had suffered a accident in an arm which almost led him to lose said limb, because he did not want to continue with the rehabilitation that the doctors had ordered, so his arm was becoming gangrenous.

Hours after the dissemination of this information, businessman Carlos Bremer categorically denied that Luis Miguel is in crisis, because he was part of the team that helped the financial restructuring of the singer’s estate.

However, with so many years in the entertainment industry, Luis Miguel knows that an image speaks more than a thousand words, so this Tuesday, January 18, Two photographs of the singer were released apparently taken as paparazzi, on board a yacht, showing him completely healthy, slim, handsome and with his particular style of dress.

INSTAGRAM/@inesmoreno1



According to the information that was spread by the journalist Agnes Moreno On his Instagram account, it was on Saturday that these photos were taken while Luis Miguel was walking aboard a yacht in Miami, Florida. In them he appears standing wearing sunglasses, with his hands inside his khaki pants, while wearing a black shirt only fastened with two buttons.

INSTAGRAM/@inesmoreno1



Although it is not known if this public reappearance of Luis Miguel was actually a coincidence, what is completely denied is that broke and in poor health. Although, according to the site “El Mundo de Regina” by Luisa Serna, sources close to them confirmed that in effect “El Sol” did suffer an accident in the arm, but that it was not serious as previously stated, so now He is fully recovered now.

AF